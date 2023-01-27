Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game home stand, and play their final game before the NHL All-Star break tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Stay tuned for the information from the morning skate, including the Three Storylines, and any line-up upddates as they come available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
Tkachuk, Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- Brady Tkachuk scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. "Everyone elevated tonight," said Tkachuk, the Ottawa captain. "Those are the games with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, and I think our guys played a [heck] of a game.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
Potential Backup QB on Steelers Radar at Shrine Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing up a versatile passer in Vegas.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Jets try to get back on track against Blues
Don't sleep on Winnipeg despite slump; St. Louis needs win, reset, run. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Canada only. Jets getting off course in...
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 2
The Bolts set a new franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home victory. The Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home win on Saturday, defeating the Kings 5-2 at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay's depth was on display in the victory. Nick Perbix led all skaters with three assists, and...
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Forsberg, Senators shut out Canadiens for 3rd straight win
Claude Giroux tallied two goals, Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard scored, leading the Senators to a 5-0 win. "Forsberg, he was the best player," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I don't know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts. And that's expected, maybe [on a] back to back we're a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
NHL
Recap: Necas Plays Overtime Hero Again As Canes Come From Behind Late
Opening up a three-game home stretch at PNC Arena, the Canes turned to Antti Raanta in the crease after he closed out Wednesday's win in Dallas. Frederik Andersen, who left the team's most recent victory with an upper-body concern, was healthy enough to back up tonight, but it was Raanta's game from the jump.
Comments / 0