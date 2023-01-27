Read full article on original website
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Laith Ashley: 5 Things To Know About The Trans Model In Taylor Swift’s New Music Video
Laith Ashely is a trans model known for appearing in many popular campaigns, including one for Abercrombie & Fitch. He has even appeared in a few TV shows, including the reality series Strut, which premiered in 2016. Most recently, he went viral for starring in Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music...
Detroit News
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift ‘Brave’ For Opening Up About Her Eating Disorder In Doc
Lady Gaga showed support for Taylor Swift and praised her for being “brave” for speaking about struggling with an eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Gaga, 36, commented on a TikTok video that a fan had reposted of the Midnights singer, 33, speaking about how difficult it is to battle an eating disorder and meet beauty standards.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
"Lavender Haze" Is Taylor Swift's First Music Video to Feature a Trans Actor
For the last few months, Taylor Swift has been hinting at a music video for her synth-pop and R&B track, "Lavender Haze." After much anticipation from her massive fanbase, the 33-year-old singer officially debuted the psychedelic video for the fan-favorite "Midnights" track on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Article continues below...
Breaking Down All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video
Meet her at midnight! Taylor Swift released the music video for her song “Lavender Haze” on Friday, January 27 — and it is unsurprisingly full of Easter eggs. Swift, 33, first teased the visual for the Midnights opening track on Thursday Night Football in October 2022, along with clips for the “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” music […]
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship. Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor.
The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift
It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift ‘Speak Now’ Dropping Soon?: Fans Investigate ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video’s Hidden Message
Taylor Swift isn't stopping anytime soon as many fans suspect that a new "Taylor's Version" album will be released soon after dropping her latest music video for the song "Lavender Haze;" which era is she going to explore next?. The pop star's track from the album "Midnights" recently got its...
Taylor Swift casts transgender man as her love interest in latest music video
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift cast a transgender man as her love interest in the 'Lavender Haze' music video, which premiered over the weekend.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
realitytitbit.com
Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post
Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Selena Gomez Shares How Lupus Medication Causes Her Hands to Shake
Watch: Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok. Selena Gomez is setting the record straight with kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok early January. "I shake because of my medication of...
A Taylor Swift Breakup-Themed Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine's Day
Are you ready for it, Swifties? Are you ready for Valentine's Day, that is? If you're single, then the holiday is probably not your favorite day of the year (although, it is a great excuse to eat chocolate and watch a rom-com). According to Statista, Valentine's Day raked in close to $24 billion in 2022 alone. Contrary to popular belief, being single doesn't mean you can't participate in the money-spending holiday, especially when fruity drinks and Taylor Swift's music is involved.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup. Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host. The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...
TMZ.com
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot
Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
Taylor Swift’s Love Interest In “Lavender Haze” Shows How Important LGBTQ Representation Really Is
On Jan. 27, Taylor Swift dropped the highly anticipated music video for “Lavender Haze” off Midnights. Swifties quickly started dissected the video for Easter eggs and other clues (naturally) but fans were especially excited to see transgender model Laith Ashley De La Cruz played the singer’s love interest in the video.
