Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship. Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor.
The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post

Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
A Taylor Swift Breakup-Themed Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine's Day

Are you ready for it, Swifties? Are you ready for Valentine's Day, that is? If you're single, then the holiday is probably not your favorite day of the year (although, it is a great excuse to eat chocolate and watch a rom-com). According to Statista, Valentine's Day raked in close to $24 billion in 2022 alone. Contrary to popular belief, being single doesn't mean you can't participate in the money-spending holiday, especially when fruity drinks and Taylor Swift's music is involved.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup.  Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.  The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot

Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
