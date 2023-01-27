Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup. Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host. The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...

5 DAYS AGO