5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout
Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
cryptonewsbtc.org
California puts DMV on the blockchain
Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
YAHOO!
California's beauty makes it the most dangerous place on Earth
In the film “Chinatown,” a coroner, Morty, chuckles over the dead body of the city’s water department chief. “Isn’t that something?” he says. “Middle of a drought and the water commissioner drowns. Only in L.A.”. Not just in L.A., of course. All of California...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
SF Bay Area police agencies respond following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop video
Police across the SF Bay Area are responding to newly released video showing the January 7 traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
spectrumnews1.com
Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians
California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
