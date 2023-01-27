ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Tarpon boys' top Ellender; Lady Patriots win girls' match

The South Lafourche boys' soccer team got a 1-0 win over Ellender on Friday night at South Terrebonne, bettering their playoff positioning. The Tarpon girls' fell 4-0 in the opening match of the night. See photos of the contests online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
WGNO

So long: Svoboda leaves Tulane, to return to Midwest

Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest.  “After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring

The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
SLIDELL, LA
KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home

When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

TILDEN GASPARD, SR.

Tilden “Te-Nu” Gaspard, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Visitation will be held at Christian Family Center on Monday, January 30 from 10:00 am until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
NOLA.com

Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville

Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
MANDEVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala

Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
COVINGTON, LA

