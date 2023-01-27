Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpon boys' top Ellender; Lady Patriots win girls' match
The South Lafourche boys' soccer team got a 1-0 win over Ellender on Friday night at South Terrebonne, bettering their playoff positioning. The Tarpon girls' fell 4-0 in the opening match of the night. See photos of the contests online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
So long: Svoboda leaves Tulane, to return to Midwest
Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest. “After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful […]
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons dunk past Gators in district win
Riley is a South Lafourche High School Senior. She is a member of National Honor's Society, Yearbook and Multimedia Productions. She loves photography and reading in her spare time.
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Ticket Unclaimed & is Now Worthless
Someone in St. Amant is going to be really crying in their gumbo when they see this news. They just missed out on $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket, purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant in Ascension Parish expired on Thursday. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair announces this year’s lineup
As the Thibodaux Firemen's Fair inches closer and closer the organization held a press conference extending it's invite to Louisianans everywhere.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Man robs Mandeville gas station, facing 198 year sentence
A Florida man, who robbed a Mandeville gas station and later caused a fatal car wreck, faces a possible sentence of 198 years in prison.
lafourchegazette.com
TILDEN GASPARD, SR.
Tilden “Te-Nu” Gaspard, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Visitation will be held at Christian Family Center on Monday, January 30 from 10:00 am until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NOLA.com
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
Coast guard rescues two fishers after engine detaches from boat
The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday (Jan. 28).
Traffic stop leads to drug bust– and missing girl from Gretna
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a traffic stop in Arabi on Friday (Jan. 27).
houmatimes.com
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
NOLA.com
Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala
Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
Comments / 0