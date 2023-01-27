MSSU dominates in sixth straight win

The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team would welcome Newman Thursday looking to add another win to their streak. MSSU would make it six straight as they cruised to a 76-46 victory over the Jets.

Kaitlin Hunnicutt would lead the way with 19 points on the evening and Lacy Stokes would finish with 14.

With the win, the women now move to 18-4 overall and 10-4 in MIAA play. They remain at home Saturday to take Central Oklahoma.

