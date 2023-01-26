The Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA), in partnership with CWLP and other IMUA members, is awarding $1,000 scholarships to eligible high school seniors. Eligible students are asked to submit an application and an essay of 500 words or less addressing their choice of one of four utility issue-related questions. Applicants must be high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are residential customers of CWLP or another IMUA-member utility.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO