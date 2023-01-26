Read full article on original website
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
rigzone.com
Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
Weekly U.S. ending stocks of crude oil in the strategic petroleum reserve have dropped more than 40 percent in two years. — Weekly U.S. ending stocks of crude oil in the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) have dropped more than 40 percent in two years, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Harmonics Acquires New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics announced it has acquired New Market Waste Solutions, a management and consulting company dedicated to designing and implementing cost-effective, sustainable solutions for clients in the waste and recycling industry across North America, spanning both Canada and the U.S. With the acquisition, New Market Waste Solutions’ services will complement...
u.today
John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved in Two Massive Chunks as XRP Rises Marginally
gcimagazine.com
Global Full Service Contract Manufacturer by Verla International
Verla International is a full-service contract manufacturer for clean beauty, organic/natural products located on 50 acres. Established in 1979, we specialize in tech transfer, reverse engineering, product development to manufacturing and fulfillment for performance driven formulas. For more information, visit www.verlainternational.com.
u.today
ApeCoin's Yuga Labs Co-Founder Stepping Down to Advisory Role, Here's What Happened
u.today
Chiliz 2.0 Set to Debut, CEO Shares Excitement for New Features
rigzone.com
Maersk Supply Service Bags Buzios 6 Project Job Off Brazil
TehnipFMC turned to Maersk Supply Service for the towing and mooring job for Petrobras's Buzios 6 project. — Maersk Supply Service has put pen to paper on an assignment deal with TechnipFMC that will see the company perform towing and mooring campaign for Petrobars’ Búzios 6 project, offshore Brazil.
u.today
Blockchain Life 2023 | Dubai, February 27–28, 2023
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canfor closing mills and pellet plant as it restructures operations to 'create a more sustainable footprint'
VANCOUVER, Canada -- Canfor Corp. is closing one sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing a second sawmill. The actions will affect nearly 500 workers, and remove approximately 750 million board feet of annual production capacity. The announcement comes just weeks after the company announced it will permanently shut down...
u.today
Ripple Gets New President: Details
Crypto payment company Ripple has announced the appointment of a new president. The now former senior vice president and general manager of the company, Monica Long, who joined the company nine years ago in 2013, has been given the new honorary position. According to the press release, it was the...
Zacks.com
2 Stocks to Buy From the Prosperous Heavy Construction Industry
GVA - Free Report) and Dycom Industries, Inc. (. DY - Free Report) are set to benefit from solid market prospects despite the abovementioned headwinds. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry consists of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as building service providers. This industry comprises heavy civil construction companies that specialize in the building and reconstruction of transportation projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. The companies serve commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The industry players are engaged in engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines as well as processing facilities for energy and utility industries. These firms are also engaged in mining and dredging services in the United States and internationally.
Layoffs signal labor market recalibration
Recently announced layoffs at Amazon and Microsoft may signal a recalibration of the U.S. labor market. Amazon said it will cut 18,000 jobs while Microsoft said it will slash 10,000.
salestechstar.com
SAS Helps Companies Find Balance in a World of Ever-Shifting Supply Chains
SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud deploys quickly, creates rapid results for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. NRF 112th Annual Convention and EXPO — Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers need precise demand planning now more than ever. With help from the game-changing, AI-powered SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud, companies can anticipate and address shopper needs and shipping disruptions more effectively. The software-as-a-service solution is available now on SAS Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure.
u.today
What You Need to Know About NFTs, Art and Blockchain Technology
In this article, we will explore the basics of NFTs, art generators, publishers, minting and blockchain technology so that you can get up to speed on the latest industry trends. NFTs and art generators in 2023: Basics. NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are digital assets that are stored on a blockchain network...
envirotech-online.com
New partnership will distribute high performance particulate matter sensor worldwide
ION Science Ltd announces the addition of NextPM, widely seen as the world’s best performing particulate matter (PM) sensor, to its portfolio. The high-specification sensor, designed by TERA Sensor, a subsidiary of Groupe TERA, is suitable for industrial, environmental monitoring, and smart city applications. NextPM features advanced technical innovations...
