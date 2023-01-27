Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chargers' Herbert has surgery on non-throwing shoulder
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week. However he is expected to be ready for the offseason program in the spring.
Citrus County Chronicle
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound...
