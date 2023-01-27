Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Pitt State erupts for 101 points; Gorillas beat Newman for 7th straight win
Pitt State beats Newman 101-78 Saturday night for their 7th straight win. Erin Davis leads PSU with 21 points.
koamnewsnow.com
English scores 25; Gorillas beat Newman to snap skid
Pitt State snaps 8-game losing streak with 93-81 win over Newman Saturday. Marque English leads the Gorillas with 25 points and 8 rebounds.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions close strong to knock off #4 Central Oklahoma
Missouri Southern knocks off #4 Central Oklahoma 66-59 Saturday, sweeping the season series from the Bronchos.
Pink Out Night coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
Local Hunting & Fishing Show returns to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Looking to explore the outdoors on a chilly day? Albers Marine Inc. is hosting its 17th Annual Hunting and Fishing Show at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium Today.
koamnewsnow.com
The city of Parsons hosts a CEO Night
PARSONS, Kan. -- Jim Zaleski, the Economic Development and Tourism Director for the City of Parsons, stops by to talk about the city's inaugural CEO Night. The goal is to bring the manufacturing community together and tackle issues going on in it. It's a casual event where you can just come and go!
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
Golf Digest
Explore Prairie Dunes Country Club, one of golf’s most underrated Golden Age gems, with our exclusive drone tour
After Oklahoma banker Perry Maxwell staked out his first golf course, Dornick Hills, which he completed in 1923, he sailed to Scotland with the express purpose of studying the famed links of that country. When he returned to America, he expressed hope that he'd someday have an opportunity to create an American version of what he played in Scotland. He got that opportunity during the height of The Depression in the heart of America, building the nine-hole Prairie Dunes Country Club in glorious sand dunes northeast of Hutchinson, Kansas in 1938. Twenty years later, his son, J. Press Maxwell, would expand the course to 18 while preserving its links-like characteristics.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very cold through Monday. Temps recover late this week.
The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
wichitabyeb.com
Tacos El Sol Revisited: One of our favorite burritos and tacos in Wichita
I have a rotation of restaurants and food trucks I try to frequent as much as I can. It doesn’t matter whether I have to drive across town or the time of night. I’m a believer in consistently supporting the places you truly love, and Tacos El Sol is one of them. The food truck is parked at 31st and Meridian, at the same intersection as Davis Liquor.
koamnewsnow.com
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
Love ‘live’ entertainment? This job may be for you
The company that manages INTRUST Bank Arena and Century II is holding a job fair to find employees for the venues.
