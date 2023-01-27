ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Lions close strong to knock off #4 Central Oklahoma

Missouri Southern knocks off #4 Central Oklahoma 66-59 Saturday, sweeping the season series from the Bronchos. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Lions close strong to knock off #4 Central Oklahoma. The Lions beat #4 Central Oklahoma...
JOPLIN, MO
English scores 25; Gorillas beat Newman to snap skid

Pitt State snaps 8-game losing streak with 93-81 win over Newman Saturday. Marque English leads the Gorillas with 25 points and 8 rebounds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. English scores 25; Gorillas beat Newman to snap...
PITTSBURG, KS
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames

MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
MONETT, MO
Imagine Kansas hosted at Lakeside Elementary School

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Some Pittsburg students got a lesson on business. Fourth grade students at Lakeside Elementary hosted Just Imagine Kansas 2023. It was the culmination of a project where students had to research businesses, create booths representing those businesses, and sell items based on that research. All of the...
PITTSBURG, KS
The city of Parsons hosts a CEO Night

PARSONS, Kan. -- Jim Zaleski, the Economic Development and Tourism Director for the City of Parsons, stops by to talk about the city's inaugural CEO Night. The goal is to bring the manufacturing community together and tackle issues going on in it. It's a casual event where you can just come and go!
PARSONS, KS
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather

JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
JOPLIN, MO
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pittsburg’s S. 210th St. CLOSED

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek. Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.
PITTSBURG, KS

