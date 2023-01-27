Read full article on original website
Lions close strong to knock off #4 Central Oklahoma
Missouri Southern knocks off #4 Central Oklahoma 66-59 Saturday, sweeping the season series from the Bronchos.
English scores 25; Gorillas beat Newman to snap skid
Pitt State snaps 8-game losing streak with 93-81 win over Newman Saturday. Marque English leads the Gorillas with 25 points and 8 rebounds.
Tractor trailers leave I-49 crashing below onto US-60 near Neosho
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATEI-49 closes at 26 MM, MO-86, detour through Neosho to south of Crowder College. Multiple crashes at I-49 and US-60
Local tribe hosts 26th Annual Winter Gathering
MIAMI, Okla. - Different tribes gathered today for a winter event in Miami, Oklahoma.
Local Hunting & Fishing Show returns to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Looking to explore the outdoors on a chilly day? Albers Marine Inc. is hosting its 17th Annual Hunting and Fishing Show at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium Today.
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Highway 75 Closed Starting At Peoria Due To Road Conditions, Crashes
Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions. Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes. Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the...
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tractor trailer into guardrail 249 near Newman Rod
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, January 27, reports of a semi crash along 249 near Newman Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911.
House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames
MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
Imagine Kansas hosted at Lakeside Elementary School
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Some Pittsburg students got a lesson on business. Fourth grade students at Lakeside Elementary hosted Just Imagine Kansas 2023. It was the culmination of a project where students had to research businesses, create booths representing those businesses, and sell items based on that research. All of the...
3-alarm house fire, heavily wooded area of the Redings Mill Fire District
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just after 1:30 p.m. a fire alarm in the 4800 block of South Jackson alerted Newton County Central Dispatch.
Local church observes possible asteroid visible for over an hour
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Calvary Church captured footage of an apparent meteor blazing over the 4-State sky for over an hour on its Ring Doorbell Camera.
The city of Parsons hosts a CEO Night
PARSONS, Kan. -- Jim Zaleski, the Economic Development and Tourism Director for the City of Parsons, stops by to talk about the city's inaugural CEO Night. The goal is to bring the manufacturing community together and tackle issues going on in it. It's a casual event where you can just come and go!
Local Steam Teams cleans up Shoal Creek
DIAMOND, Mo. - Volunteers and members of the Missouri Stream Team today did a little cleaning up near the Alan Bridge Access on Shoal Creek,
Grove landmark motel damaged by fire
The Outrigger Motel, a landmark in Grove, was heavily damaged by fire Friday night. Just off Highway 59 sits the Outrigger Motel. A landmark in Grove that’s seen thousands of people.
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pittsburg’s S. 210th St. CLOSED
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek. Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.
