The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO