ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Operation Nightingale: 25 charged in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTIC9_0kT04EgS00

MIAMI — Twenty-five people across several states are accused of selling more than 7,600 fake nursing degrees to students, who then used the fabricated diplomas to take licensing exams in several states, including Florida, New Jersey, New York and Texas, federal prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, the defendants took part in a scam that involved fake diplomas from three South Florida-based nursing schools. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the scheme also involved transcripts from the nursing schools for people seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses, practical nurses and vocational nurses.

Prosecutors said the three schools were the Sacred Heart International Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Siena College of Health in Lauderhill and the Palm Beach School of Nursing in West Palm Beach, WPLG-TV reported. All three schools are now closed, according to the television station.

Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, the news release stated.

The students paid a total of $114 million for the degrees from three schools between 2016 and 2021, the Miami Herald reported. The students were charged between $10,000 for a licensed practical nurse degree and $17,000 for a registered nurse diploma, according to the newspaper. The candidates received the diplomas without having proper training, court records stated.

Of those students, approximately 2,400 passed their national nursing board licensing exams, according to the newspaper. Many of the candidates were from New York, which has no limit on the number of times a student can take the exam.

Nurses who are certified in New York can practice in Florida, the Herald reported.

“Our healthcare professionals play an important role in our public health system,” U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe said at a news conference Wednesday. “We therefore expect our health-care professionals to be who they claim they are. Specifically, when we talk about a nurse’s education and credentials, ‘shortcut’ is not a word we want to use.”

Many of the students who bought degrees were members of South Florida’s Haitian-American community, the Herald reported. Some of those students had legitimate LPN licenses and wanted to become registered nurses. Other students were recruited from outside Florida to participate in the nursing programs, prosecutors said.

“The nursing candidates had done no work for these diplomas,” Lapointe told reporters, according to WPLG. “This was truly large scale.”

“The alleged selling and purchasing of nursing diplomas and transcripts to willing but unqualified individuals is a crime that potentially endangers the health and safety of patients and insults the honorable profession of nursing,” Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades,...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

Arizona Republicans pick former Trump official to lead party

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Republicans on Saturday selected former state treasurer and Donald Trump aide Jeff DeWit to be the party’s next chairman, turning to a familiar face with relationships across the fractured party after its worst election in decades. DeWit replaces firebrand Trump ally Kelli...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads

NEW YORK — Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning. The...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas

Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback and two-time national champion, was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on a charge of public drunkenness. According to a police news release viewed by WFAA, officers were dispatched to Old East Dallas after receiving a report about someone loudly banging on doors. When the officers arrived around 6:00 a.m. local time, they found the 25-year-old Bennett, "determined he was intoxicated," and arrested him. There are no details about where they found him or how they determined he was intoxicated. It's also not clear whether he was the person banging on the doors.
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
BELOIT, WI
WGAU

21 injured in 85-vehicle pileup on Wisconsin interstate

Twenty-one people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin interstate Friday, causing the highway to be closed for nine hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 p.m. CST on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, WISN-TV reported. Troopers...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy