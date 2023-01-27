ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings Central girls rebound with 53-36 win over Hardin

BILLINGS — The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. With the season’s first loss “in the back of their minds,” the...
BILLINGS, MT
Hardin's hot shooting shocks Billings Central 64-62

BILLINGS- From the first tip, Hardin had a little extra energy in their legs on Friday night at First Interstate Arena. The last time these two teams met, Billings Central dominated 97-51. Friday night was a different story. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-2 lead, as Hardin made four...
HARDIN, MT
Yellowstone County employees ratify contract

Release from the Montana Federation of Public Employees. (BILLINGS, MONT.) Today, the Yellowstone County Employees Union ratified a fair contract. “Bargaining to this fair agreement was not easy, but it was made possible through the resiliency and strength of our union,” said Yellowstone County Employees Union President Katie Cosby. “Yellowstone County Courthouse employees are more unified than ever, and today we celebrate salary increases reflecting how hard we work for everyone in the county.”
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

