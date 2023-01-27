Release from the Montana Federation of Public Employees. (BILLINGS, MONT.) Today, the Yellowstone County Employees Union ratified a fair contract. “Bargaining to this fair agreement was not easy, but it was made possible through the resiliency and strength of our union,” said Yellowstone County Employees Union President Katie Cosby. “Yellowstone County Courthouse employees are more unified than ever, and today we celebrate salary increases reflecting how hard we work for everyone in the county.”

