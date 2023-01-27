ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"

George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Variety

BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’

BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America. “America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis. The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more. “America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting...
realitytitbit.com

Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post

Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Outsider.com

Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman Have Epic ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reunion: PHOTO

Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman of Sons of Anarchy fame gathered with some other good friends at a dinner table. Among the others at the table included actor Edward James Olmos. Maybe at one point of the conversation, there was talk of a Sons of Anarchy reboot. Hunnam played Jax Teller in the FX series that ran between 2008-14. Perlman, of course, played Clay Morrow, who was the national president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. Who wouldn’t have minded being a fly in the wall for that dinner conversation? That would have been cool.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Calls the Show’s Fans ‘The Worst Kind of Human Beings’

Recent Jeopardy! winner Yogesh Raut is drawing the ire of the show’s audience and some former champs. Raut went on a three-game winning streak that started earlier this month. He took home over $90,000. At the same time, his blog and podcast likely benefitted from the nationwide exposure. However, that wasn’t enough to make the self-proclaimed trivia master happy. Before his pre-recorded episodes finished airing, he took to social media to blast the series.
The Independent

The Last of Us TV show is a hit with critics – here’s how to watch it in the UK

After almost an entire decade spent in development hell, the HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us  is finally here, and it’s already a hit among critics and viewers alike. For the next two months, the Last of Us TV show will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic every Monday and will be available for streaming on Now TV. The series is currently on the second episode of its nine-episode run. So far, the post-apocalyptic TV show has stuck fairly closely to its source material, but with some creative differences employed. Co-created...
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Poker Face’ Turned Natasha Lyonne Into a Modern-Day Columbo

On his 1999 Inside the Actors Studio appearance, Peter Falk referred to the instantly recognizable Lieutenant Columbo ensemble as “a symphony of brown.” A drab green tie isn’t exactly a pop of color, but the iconic TV detective doesn’t need flashy attire when the people he investigates are putting as much effort into their clothing as the crimes they commit.Traditional case-of-the-week shows that dominated TV in the past have fallen out of favor in the 20 years since Columbo’s final case aired—Matthew Rhys is the last killer caught. Now, Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne are tipping their hats back to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy