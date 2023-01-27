Read full article on original website
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
More Consumers Will Forgo Travel, Vehicle, Big-Ticket Purchases This Year
Consumers are anticipating another year of cutbacks, traded downs, and forgoing a variety of purchases as inflation continues to impact retail decisions. For insights into these trends, we look to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Economic Outlook and Sentiment Edition,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, and the latest in this long-running series documenting how American workers choose where and where not to expend their reduced buying power.
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Machine Learning Helps Expand Credit Access In Emerging Markets
Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping increase access to financial services in Africa. In recent years, advances in machine learning, a type of AI, have had a profound effect on the delivery of financial services, helping to democratize access in Africa’s emerging economies. For example, it is being used to...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only
All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
FinTechs See Partnership Potential as Businesses Refocus on Their Core
Many FinTechs got walloped in 2022 for bloated valuations, which is increasing the focus on fundamentals and partnerships. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently discussed what that means for the industry with i2c CEO Amir Wain and Payoneer Co-CEO Scott Galit. Galit said it’s forcing a return to more rational valuations...
FinTechs Drive Consumer Financial Well-Being With Enhanced Spend Visibility
Klarna’s new “Money Story” highlights the importance of reviewing spending patterns. The new feature works like a Spotify-style year in review, but instead of showing users the songs they listened to the most, it shows them where they spent the most money, all packaged into the social media-friendly story format.
Mollie Taps Former Klarna Tech Chief as CEO
Payments provider Mollie has named a former Klarna executive as its chief executive. Koen Köppen had been serving as Mollie’s chief technology officer since May, the Dutch company said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release, after holding the same role for five years at the Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) company.
Industry Insiders Agree: Insurance Is Going Digital
--- Across the world, insurance companies and InsurTechs are exploring how to use digital solutions to improve nearly all aspects of the insurance process. In Europe, for example, close to 90% of insurance firms have embarked on some sort of digitization initiative to improve the customer experience, especially for digital-first customers. The use cases are seemingly endless.
Comerica Bank Debuts Co-Op for Small Businesses
Comerica Bank has launched a co-op to help its small business clients expand and prosper. “The backbone of our economy, small businesses account for 99.9% of all U.S. and 99.8% of all Texas businesses,” the Dallas-based bank said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Yet, most are often at a disadvantage compared to their bigger competitors — with significantly smaller budgets and fewer employees, and the owner usually playing multiple roles at once.”
PayPal Remains Money-Storing App to Beat for Banks
Money-storing apps are going mainstream, and although PayPal leads in consumer popularity, financial institutions (FIs) may have a major opportunity to leverage the trust they have earned and build loyalty by providing their own options. As noted in the most recent PYMNTS/Treasury Prime collaboration, “Money-Storing Apps Gain Favor With Customers,”...
Consumers Prioritize Products Over Memberships as They Cut Subscription Spending
As consumers reduce their monthly spending, PYMNTS data reveals many prioritize tangible products over certain services. As consumers make difficult choices about which recurring payments stay and which they have to cut out, they are more interested in getting physical products than they are in more nebulous benefits such as the exclusivity that comes from paid memberships or the entertainment they can get from streaming services.
