FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos Make 16 Three-Pointers in Win at Utah State
LOGAN, Utah— For the fifth-straight game against Utah State, the Lobos surpassed the 90-point mark and for the third-straight game against the Aggies, the Lobos finished with double-digit three-pointers, finishing with 16 on Saturday, leading from start to finish in the 98-60 win. Further, in the past two trips alone to Logan, the Lobos made a combined 37 three-pointers and finished with 98 points in both games.
golobos.com
Men’s Golf Opens Spring Schedule at Arizona Intercollegiate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team will begin the spring portion of its schedule as it travels to Tucson for the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. The event at the 7,072-yard, par-72 Tucson Country Club will be held Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will begin Monday with...
KOAT 7
Lobos take down Colorado State at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM women's basketball team exacted revenge against Colorado State on Thursday night at The Pit. The Lobos used their hot start to take down the Rams, 64-59. Shaiquel McGruder tallied her seventh 20-plus point performance of the season, finishing with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds. Recording her first start of the season, Albuquerque native Viané Cumber recorded 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
golobos.com
Women’s distance turns heads, men’s 4x4 record falls at UNM Team Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A plethora of PRs by the New Mexico women and a school record by the 4×400-meter men’s relay squad highlighted the 2023 New Mexico Team Open over the weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The women’s invitational mile stole the show on Friday night,...
golobos.com
Lobos Post 81-73 Victory Over Air Force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The No. 25 New Mexico men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to post an 81-73 victory over Air Force on Friday night at The Pit. The Lobos (19-3, 6-3 MW) came back from a four-point deficit with 12:00 to play to defeat the Falcons (12-10, 3-6 MW) and eclipse their Mountain West win total from last season by the midway point of conference play.
golobos.com
Lobos to Look to Stop Skid Against Rival Aggies
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team will be returning to the pool on Saturday for a dual meet against New Mexico State. The meet between bitter rivals is set to begin with diving events at 10am, with swimming events expected to start at 11:30am.
golobos.com
Three Lobos Honored at Senior Meet vs NMSU
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to their bitter rival New Mexico State on Saturday by a score of 171-124. This was New Mexico’s 2022-23 season senior meet, in which three Lobos were honored. Maddie Deucher, a backstroker from El Paso,...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Colby Wilson breaks Big Sky pole vault record at UNM Team Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 18-foot mark was in Colby Wilson’s mind long before he stepped on the runway at the UNM Team Open on Saturday. In fact, the Montana State pole vaulter has been thinking about clearing that height for over a year.
St. Pius X hires former Lobo as new football coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Sartan football. St. Pius X has hired former Lobo Curtis Flakes as the school’s new head football coach. Flakes has previous coaching experience, as he spent time in the same role at Albuquerque High, ending the Bulldogs 43 game losing streak. Following his time with the green […]
ladailypost.com
Topper Boys Basketball Comes Up Short Against Sundevils
Rick Valdez controls the tip off to start the game against the Española Sundevils Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasiun. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Niko Garcia had a big night scoring 17 points making him high point man for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los...
Hundreds of kids partake in ABQ archery tournament
The State Archery Tournament is coming up in February, and the turnout is expected to approach 800 students.
Cold and clear start west, freezing fog east
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing freezing fog for the northeast plains this morning. It’s causing issues with reduced visibility and some slick roads. So allow extra time this morning out that way. This is because the backdoor front is moving through. Bitterly cold temperatures are pushing south through the Great Plains this morning with […]
Closest national parks to Albuquerque
(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
ABQ BioPark names tiger cub found during investigation, prepares him to relocate
Ever since the big cat was found, there has been an ongoing investigation into who brought the exotic animal into the area.
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
A llama just celebrated a very special day!
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
University of New Mexico Hospital staff sign final beams of new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction crews get ready to place the final two beams of University of New Mexico hospital’s new critical care tower, the hospital staff is leaving their mark to celebrate the expansion. Employees have been signing and leaving inspirational messages on the beams. Construction crews are set to place the beams in […]
