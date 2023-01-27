Inflation may have long term impact in area

Inflation rates have been affecting all areas of life for several months, leaving many unsure of what the future looks like.

The annual inflation rate for the United States is 6.5% for the 12 months that ended with December after rising 7.1% previously, according to U.S. Labor Department data published this month. The annual core inflation rate is 5.7% for the 12 months ending in December 2022 as compared to 6% previously. Core inflation includes all the commodities, goods and services in the economy minus the volatile food prices and fuel prices.