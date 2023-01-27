Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Nuggets: James Harden leaves bench mid-play, deflects ball leading to technical foul on Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden decided to try a new form of defense late in the third quarter of the contest between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Harden was seated on Philly's bench and jumped directly onto...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
CBS Sports
Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey cleared; Travis Kelce questionable
We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend, were free of any designations on Friday.
CBS Sports
AFC Championship: Referee Ron Tolbert explains why Chiefs were given a do-over in fourth quarter vs. Bengals
What's a playoff game without a dash of controversy, right? One of the more head-scratching moments of Kansas City's AFC Championship victory over the Bengals on Sunday came in the fourth quarter when it looked like the officials gave the Chiefs what essentially felt like a do-over on a third-and-9 attempt, which they initially failed to convert.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not on injury report
Gordon (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons. The veteran sat out on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday but will return to the rotation Saturday. He could see increased usage with both Kevin Porter (foot) and Jalen Green (calf) out. In January, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggles in season-ending loss
Mixon rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. With Cincinnati's offensive line needing all the blocking help it could get against Kansas City's pass rush, Mixon ceded significant playing time to superior blocker Samaje Perine, who had 26 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, including a two-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing ending to an up-and-down season for Mixon, who had five total touchdowns in Week 9 against the Panthers but only five TDs in 16 other appearances between the regular season and playoffs. Mixon has two years remaining on his deal with the Bengals, while Perine is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 120 points away from record, but will sit Monday vs. Nets
LeBron James is steaming toward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With another 41 points on Saturday, albeit in a losing effort at Boston, James is now legitimately within three or four games of the NBA record. However, James will sit out the Lakers next game Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn. He's likely to play next Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
CBS Sports
DeMeco Ryans interested in becoming Texans head coach despite previous lawsuit against former team
Due to NFL rules, the Houston Texans must wait until after Sunday's NFC Championship Game to interview DeMeco Ryans a second time for their vacant head coaching position. In the meantime, the Texans had to figure out whether Ryans would actually want the job. According to a league source, Houston and team owner Cal McNair weren't sure whether Ryans, who once sued the Texans for negligence, would ultimately want to be the head coach for the team.
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Makes biggest mark on special teams
Between seven regular-season starts with the Colts and nine with the Bills, Hines rushed 24 times for 33 yards and one TD while posting a 30-241-1 line in the passing game during the 2022 season. Hines made a bigger mark in the return game, especially in his time with the...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Available Friday
Turner (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner dealt with a sprained right ankle ahead of Friday's matchup but will be able to suit up for a seventh consecutive game. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last three appearances and has averaged 21.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game during that time.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
CBS Sports
Cardinals head coach search: Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan tabbed for interviews
The Arizona Cardinals' search for a new head coach has led them to Cincinnati, where they now have eyes on two men. The club has put in requests to interview both Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their vacant job, according to multiple reports. Cincinnati was just eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Now that its season is over, that opens the door for teams to inquire about various coaches, like Arizona is doing here.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jonathan Gannon says he's returning in 2023 despite head coach interviews: 'Philly's keeping me'
Jonathan Gannon has been a hot target in the head coaching cycle for the last two years, reportedly drawing interest from the Broncos and Cardinals while landing repeat interviews with the Texans. But the Eagles defensive coordinator isn't going anywhere for at least another year, telling Philadelphia's Fox 29 after Sunday's NFC title win that he's set to return to the team in 2023.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship Game win in streets of Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday behind four rushing touchdowns. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after the Chiefs edged out the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal.
