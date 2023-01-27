Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Out indefinitely
Nyquist (upper body) is being termed as out indefinitely by the Blue Jackets. Nyquist logged just 3:33 of ice time before exiting Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton because of the injury. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 contests while averaging 17:48 of ice time in 2022-23. With Nyquist unavailable, Emil Bemstrom, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, is projected to draw back into the lineup Friday versus Vancouver.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Nuggets: James Harden leaves bench mid-play, deflects ball leading to technical foul on Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden decided to try a new form of defense late in the third quarter of the contest between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Harden was seated on Philly's bench and jumped directly onto...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not on injury report
Gordon (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons. The veteran sat out on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday but will return to the rotation Saturday. He could see increased usage with both Kevin Porter (foot) and Jalen Green (calf) out. In January, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday
Murray is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip sprain. Murray was listed as managing a knee injury for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, making it appear that he was likely resting more than anything. However, the addition of a left hip sprain suggests there is more uncertainty surrounding his status leading up to Saturday. The team should supply more information on his status come game day. Bruce Brown (knee), who was also added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest as questionable, could draw another start if Brown can play and Murray is unavailable.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Sunday
Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to left toe injury management, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has appeared in back-to-back games following a two-month absence due to a toe injury, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of New Orleans' current back-to-back set to manage his workload. Barring a setback, it's safe to presume Ingram will return to action Tuesday in Denver. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (thumb) has also been ruled out Sunday, so Jose Alvarado, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis are all candidates for increased roles against the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Season ended due to back
Kumerow revealed Friday that it was a back injury that ended his season prematurely in November, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports. Kumerow underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc in his back and the injury forced his season to come to an end in November. The wide receiver was dealing with ankle injuries, but it was his back which ultimately shut him down for the year. Kumerow appeared in six games in 2022, reeling in four catches for 64 yards while operating on both offense and special teams.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brock Burke: Variety of roles possible
Burke and the Rangers discussed a return to the rotation earlier in the offseason, and he's now being considered for the closer spot as well, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. While the Rangers seemingly aren't certain how they'll use Burke next season, it's clear they like him...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Available Friday
Turner (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner dealt with a sprained right ankle ahead of Friday's matchup but will be able to suit up for a seventh consecutive game. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last three appearances and has averaged 21.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game during that time.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
CBS Sports
Lakers, LeBron stunned after not getting game-winning free throw shot vs. Celtics; refs admit to blown call
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't getting along with officials this season. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA in restricted area field goal attempts, but just 19th in clutch free throw attempts per minute. For whatever reason, the offense that scores more in the paint than any other can't seem to get calls at the end of games. And against the Celtics Saturday night in Boston, the situation hit a new low.
