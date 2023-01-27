Read full article on original website
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Out indefinitely
Nyquist (upper body) is being termed as out indefinitely by the Blue Jackets. Nyquist logged just 3:33 of ice time before exiting Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton because of the injury. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 contests while averaging 17:48 of ice time in 2022-23. With Nyquist unavailable, Emil Bemstrom, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, is projected to draw back into the lineup Friday versus Vancouver.
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
76ers vs. Nuggets: James Harden leaves bench mid-play, deflects ball leading to technical foul on Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden decided to try a new form of defense late in the third quarter of the contest between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Harden was seated on Philly's bench and jumped directly onto...
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday
Murray is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip sprain. Murray was listed as managing a knee injury for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, making it appear that he was likely resting more than anything. However, the addition of a left hip sprain suggests there is more uncertainty surrounding his status leading up to Saturday. The team should supply more information on his status come game day. Bruce Brown (knee), who was also added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest as questionable, could draw another start if Brown can play and Murray is unavailable.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Rubio played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled five points (2-7 FG), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over the Rockets. However, the veteran forward is coming off a lengthy rehab following ACL surgery and will take the second night of Cleveland's back-to-back set off to rest his left knee. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest, so it looks like Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will operate as the Cavaliers' starting backcourt, while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman could see increased roles off the bench.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Season ended due to back
Kumerow revealed Friday that it was a back injury that ended his season prematurely in November, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports. Kumerow underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc in his back and the injury forced his season to come to an end in November. The wide receiver was dealing with ankle injuries, but it was his back which ultimately shut him down for the year. Kumerow appeared in six games in 2022, reeling in four catches for 64 yards while operating on both offense and special teams.
Lakers, LeBron stunned after not getting game-winning free throw shot vs. Celtics; refs admit to blown call
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't getting along with officials this season. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA in restricted area field goal attempts, but just 19th in clutch free throw attempts per minute. For whatever reason, the offense that scores more in the paint than any other can't seem to get calls at the end of games. And against the Celtics Saturday night in Boston, the situation hit a new low.
