fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational slated for Feb. 10, 11
The School District of Fort Atkinson has announced that it will be hosting the 27th Annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational tournament Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will be held at the Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd. According to information released by the district,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson downtown businesses to hold chili walk
Several businesses in Jefferson have collaborated to create the “Downtown Jefferson Chili Walk,” according to one of the event’s co-organizers, Amy Maresch. The walk will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 11 a.m., with plans to run until 5 p.m. or until the chili runs out, Maresch said.
fortatkinsononline.com
Scholarship offered by Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club; application deadline is March 31
The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club has announced that it will be awarding its annual scholarship to an adult who is returning to education and who is planning to begin or continue a college or vocational technical program. According to information released by the club, a successful grant recipient will...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: ‘If we don’t stand up, they’re going to fall down,’ Landmarks commissioner says
Four of Whitewater’s historical landmarks are deteriorating and in dire need of restoration. That was the message that members of the city’s Landmarks Commission shared with 40 people attending a presentation at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library Tuesday. The commission outlined the history and repairs needed to...
fortatkinsononline.com
FCCU to award scholarships; application deadline is March 1
Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be awarding $10,000 in scholarship money for the 2022-2023 school year. According to information released by the credit union, the scholarships are being offered “to help shoulder the cost of tuition so members can achieve their educational dreams.”. FCCU...
fortatkinsononline.com
District recognizes January safety patrol students
The School District of Fort Atkinson recently honored nine members of its Safety Patrol program. Students honored in January include: Cora Goodearle and Tre Weiss, both of Purdy Elementary School; Maci Spies, Shelby Johnson and Elodie Thiess, all of Luther Elementary School; Addison Edwards and Mylee Giles, both of Barrie Elementary School, and Lincoln Beavers and Grade Buckingham, both of Rockwell Elementary School.
fortatkinsononline.com
U.S. Army Working Dog Program manager is K-9 Veterans Day speaker
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson — the sponsoring organization of K-9 Veterans Day in Wisconsin — has announced that U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program manager Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle will serve as keynote speaker at this year’s K-9 Veterans Day event. This year marks the...
fortatkinsononline.com
21 injured in 85-car pileup on I-39/90 near Janesville, state patrol reports
Some 85 cars were involved in a crash on I-39/90 between Beloit and Janesville, according to information released Friday by the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to the release, the crash occurred Friday at 12:30 p.m. The state patrol responded after receiving reports of the crash which was in Rock County...
