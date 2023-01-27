ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational slated for Feb. 10, 11

The School District of Fort Atkinson has announced that it will be hosting the 27th Annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational tournament Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will be held at the Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd. According to information released by the district,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson downtown businesses to hold chili walk

Several businesses in Jefferson have collaborated to create the “Downtown Jefferson Chili Walk,” according to one of the event’s co-organizers, Amy Maresch. The walk will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 11 a.m., with plans to run until 5 p.m. or until the chili runs out, Maresch said.
JEFFERSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

FCCU to award scholarships; application deadline is March 1

Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be awarding $10,000 in scholarship money for the 2022-2023 school year. According to information released by the credit union, the scholarships are being offered “to help shoulder the cost of tuition so members can achieve their educational dreams.”. FCCU...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

District recognizes January safety patrol students

The School District of Fort Atkinson recently honored nine members of its Safety Patrol program. Students honored in January include: Cora Goodearle and Tre Weiss, both of Purdy Elementary School; Maci Spies, Shelby Johnson and Elodie Thiess, all of Luther Elementary School; Addison Edwards and Mylee Giles, both of Barrie Elementary School, and Lincoln Beavers and Grade Buckingham, both of Rockwell Elementary School.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

U.S. Army Working Dog Program manager is K-9 Veterans Day speaker

The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson — the sponsoring organization of K-9 Veterans Day in Wisconsin — has announced that U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program manager Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle will serve as keynote speaker at this year’s K-9 Veterans Day event. This year marks the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

21 injured in 85-car pileup on I-39/90 near Janesville, state patrol reports

Some 85 cars were involved in a crash on I-39/90 between Beloit and Janesville, according to information released Friday by the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to the release, the crash occurred Friday at 12:30 p.m. The state patrol responded after receiving reports of the crash which was in Rock County...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy