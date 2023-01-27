Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Laith Ashley Still Cannot Believe He’s in Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Video
Laith Ashley didn’t get much sleep last Thursday. That night, Taylor Swift dropped the long-awaited visuals for “Lavender Haze,” her third video from Midnights. In it, Ashley plays Swift’s love interest — and though the video came out around 9 p.m. his time in Los Angeles, he ended up staying awake until 5 a.m., watching the love from friends, family and millions of Swifties pour in.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
SFGate
Vic Mensa Shreds Guitar While Skydiving in New ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’ Video
Vic Mensa peels off some tasty licks while falling through the sky in the wild new video for “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.”. The tender, soulful tune features contributions from Thundercat as well as R&B artist Maeta. In the video, directed by Danielle DeGrasse-Alston, Mensa goes skydiving with his guitar, strumming and singing the whole way down before finally landing cooly in a field where he’s got a female companion waiting for him.
SFGate
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Previews New Solo LP With Orchestral Song
Thomas Bangalter — one half of the duo Daft Punk, who announced their split in 2021 — has released the first track, “L’Accouchement” from Mythologies, his upcoming debut solo album. It arrives on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. Bangalter’s orchestral composition — along with the...
SFGate
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the former child star who portrayed Wednesday on the original “The Addams Family” series, has died, a friend announced. She was 64. The actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” and was on life support for three days, the friend, Laurie Jacobson, wrote late Sunday on Facebook.
SFGate
‘Bosé’ Star Mariela Garriga Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
“Bloodline” and “Bosé” star Mariela Garriga has signed with CAA. Garriga is currently in production on the latest installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise, “Dead Reckoning” parts 1 and 2, starring opposite Tom Cruise. More from Variety. CAA Signs 'Heroes' Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (EXCLUSIVE)
SFGate
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’
Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”
SFGate
Eva Green tells UK court 'B movie' could have wrecked career
LONDON (AP) — Eva Green said in a British court Monday that she grew disillusioned with a film project because it was becoming a “B movie” that could ruin her career. The French actress is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot,” a sci-fi thriller that collapsed in late 2019. Production company White Lantern Film is countersuing, claiming Green made “excessive creative and financial” demands and undermined the production.
SFGate
Chuck D Still Believes Rap Can Change the World
Chuck D is humble about his contributions to Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World — the expansive, four-part PBS and BBC series where he joins other hip-hop icons from Melle Mel to Eminem, as well as executives, journalists, and academics, in unspooling rap’s history as a social movement. “My work is as an initiator and giving the platform,” says the Public Enemy MC, who executive produced the project. “I know how to cut, edit, and design audio, but when it comes to film and TV…”
SFGate
Phoebe Dynevor Says She’s Not in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘I Did My Two Seasons’
Phoebe Dynevor is moving on from “Bridgerton,” at least for Season 3. The actor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of the Netflix romance hit, said she is not starring in the upcoming third season of the show. Dynevor’s Daphne was the main character of “Bridgerton’s” breakout first season. She moved into a supporting role for Season 2.
SFGate
Dave and Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Discover the Best Surprise Possible in a House
On "Fixer to Fabulous," renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs help homeowners turn dated, run-down houses into dream homes. And sometimes, if they're lucky, they stumble across the best surprise a house can have: entire rooms that the homeowners weren't even aware were going to waste. In the episode "Builder...
Comments / 0