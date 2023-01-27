ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding

At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Economic Trends: Quarterly Edition

Every quarter, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) publishes a slate of research articles that offer insights into important labor market trends. The latest quarterly issue of Minnesota Economic Trends features articles that: highlight the benefits of employment programs for...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Senate narrowly backs adding right to abortion in state law

The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday to strengthen the right to an abortion in state law following about 15 hours of debate between Democrats who favored the measure and Republicans who oppose it. Gov. Tim Walz supports the bill - known as the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act...

Comments / 0

Community Policy