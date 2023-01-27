Read full article on original website
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
100% Clean Energy Climate Change and Workers' Bill Passes out of Minnesota House of Representatives
Saint Paul, MN — The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the 100% by 2040 Clean Energy Bill (70 yays to 60 nays) today and Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, immediately issued the following statement. “The 100% Clean Energy bill has always been...
Minnesota Economic Trends: Quarterly Edition
Every quarter, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) publishes a slate of research articles that offer insights into important labor market trends. The latest quarterly issue of Minnesota Economic Trends features articles that: highlight the benefits of employment programs for...
Minnesota Senate narrowly backs adding right to abortion in state law
The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday to strengthen the right to an abortion in state law following about 15 hours of debate between Democrats who favored the measure and Republicans who oppose it. Gov. Tim Walz supports the bill - known as the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act...
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities - P101
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities.
