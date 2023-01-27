Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer Bobby 'The Golden Jet' Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby "The Golden Jet" Hull has died at 84, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday. A 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, Hull played the first 15 seasons of his 23-year pro career with Chicago and helped the Blackhawks capture the 1961 Stanley Cup.
Patrick Mahomes Highlights the Fantasy Pro Bowl Team
The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced, and it’s loaded with fantasy superstars. So, why not create a fantasy version of the NFL’s all-star game?
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
Report: Kellen Moore set to join Chargers as OC
Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore reportedly has a new job. NFL Network reported Monday that Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks beat sinking Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks won their fourth straight game. They have averaged 133.3 points during the streak.
Calhoun County tops Terrell County 58-51, Greenwave girls win
DAWSON — An early fourth-quarter run by the No.6-ranked Calhoun County Cougars (19-3, 9-1) against the Terrell County Greenwave (12-10, 8-3) gave the Cougars a lead, and the Cougars’ intense defense held on for a 58-51 win Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Terrell County High School. The win avenges an earlier loss to the Greenwave this season.
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday.
Reports: Texans moving quickly on DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans are expected to meet with DeMeco Ryans as soon as Monday for a second interview with plans on finalizing a deal with San Francisco's defensive coordinator as their next head coach, KPRC2 and NFL Network reported. Reports over the last few days indicated Ryans emerged as the...
Reports: Mystics reach deal with free-agent G Brittney Sykes
The Washington Mystics reached a multiyear deal with free-agent guard Brittney Sykes, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Sykes, 28, has an 11.1 career scoring average in 182 games (115 starts) over six seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2017-19) and Los Angeles Sparks (2020-22).
