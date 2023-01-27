ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Hall of Famer Bobby 'The Golden Jet' Hull dies at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby "The Golden Jet" Hull has died at 84, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday. A 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, Hull played the first 15 seasons of his 23-year pro career with Chicago and helped the Blackhawks capture the 1961 Stanley Cup.
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers

Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
Albany Herald

Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …
Albany Herald

Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Albany Herald

Report: Kellen Moore set to join Chargers as OC

Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore reportedly has a new job. NFL Network reported Monday that Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach

The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks beat sinking Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks won their fourth straight game. They have averaged 133.3 points during the streak.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

Calhoun County tops Terrell County 58-51, Greenwave girls win

DAWSON — An early fourth-quarter run by the No.6-ranked Calhoun County Cougars (19-3, 9-1) against the Terrell County Greenwave (12-10, 8-3) gave the Cougars a lead, and the Cougars’ intense defense held on for a 58-51 win Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Terrell County High School. The win avenges an earlier loss to the Greenwave this season.
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl

Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Reports: Texans moving quickly on DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans are expected to meet with DeMeco Ryans as soon as Monday for a second interview with plans on finalizing a deal with San Francisco's defensive coordinator as their next head coach, KPRC2 and NFL Network reported. Reports over the last few days indicated Ryans emerged as the...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Reports: Mystics reach deal with free-agent G Brittney Sykes

The Washington Mystics reached a multiyear deal with free-agent guard Brittney Sykes, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Sykes, 28, has an 11.1 career scoring average in 182 games (115 starts) over six seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2017-19) and Los Angeles Sparks (2020-22).
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy