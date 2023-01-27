Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
southarkansassun.com
School Officials Resigned After 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher In Virginia
The principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia resigned after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher from the same school. Abigail Zwerner reportedly warned the school officials about the student but they had not bothered with the threat. On January 6, a teacher from Richneck Elementary School...
fox5ny.com
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The shooting of a teacher by a six-year-old student in Virginia continues to shake up the school district with further leadership and staff changes. The Newport News School Board voted 5-1 to remove Superintendent George Parker III from his position following the January 6 shooting of Abigail Zwerner, 25, by one of her own students. The shooting earlier this month, along with 2021 shootings at Heritage and Menchville high schools, have teachers, parents and community members outraged.
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
A James City County police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Staff shakeup in Virginia school district where first-grader shot teacher
The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old says she requested help that didn’t come: report
The Virginia teacher shot by a 6-year-old student texted a loved one stating the young boy was armed with a gun and that the school failed to help on Jan. 6, according to reports. A source told NBC News that Abigail Zwerner sent the text an hour before being shot....
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
Drive-by shooting may have stemmed from road rage: Police
The investigation revealed that the victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot by a person in another vehicle
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road
According to Hampton Police, Dwight McKinley was found dead on Aberdeen Road Sunday afternoon after being shot.
Portsmouth police: 19-year-old pregnant woman, boyfriend 'safely located'
Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police announced that, according to Portsmouth police, a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend were "safely located."
Driver killed after being ejected from car during Norfolk crash
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died upon impact from his injuries received during the crash.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Virginia toddler who needed kidney finds match close to home: 'We are blessed'
Born with a kidney disease, the Pfaffs say their baby was on dialysis every night starting at 10 days old. Parents Steven and Kasey Pfaff say they searched for an adult sized kidney.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during fire
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Community rallies in Hampton after Tyre Nichols’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Man dies following shooting on Aberdeen Road in Hampton. When officers arrived on scene, they...
