Newport News, VA

Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The shooting of a teacher by a six-year-old student in Virginia continues to shake up the school district with further leadership and staff changes. The Newport News School Board voted 5-1 to remove Superintendent George Parker III from his position following the January 6 shooting of Abigail Zwerner, 25, by one of her own students. The shooting earlier this month, along with 2021 shootings at Heritage and Menchville high schools, have teachers, parents and community members outraged.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
HAMPTON, VA
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during fire

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Community rallies in Hampton after Tyre Nichols’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Man dies following shooting on Aberdeen Road in Hampton. When officers arrived on scene, they...
NORFOLK, VA

