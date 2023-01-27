ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

bleedingheartland.com

To move Iowa forward, progressives may need to go it alone

Pete D'Alessandro is co-founder of Campaign in a Box, a national consulting firm that specializes in progressive and first-time candidates. He lives in Des Moines and submitted this commentary prior to the Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee meeting on January 28. Two years ago, just after winning a seat...
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds talks school choice

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke with Insiders host Dave Price about her School Choice Bill. Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds talks school choice. Governor Kim Reynolds spoke with Insiders host Dave Price about her School Choice Bill. Today in Iowa talker: Spice Girls reunion?. Today in Iowa talker: Spice Girls reunion?. Monday...
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6

Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
FOX 28 Spokane

Iowa Democrats pick ex-House candidate as new state leader

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats chose a failed Congressional candidate to lead their state party as they grapple with a series of election losses and an effort from the national party to take away its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential race. Rita Hart, the former state senator who lost a 2020 U.S. House race by just a handful of votes, was chosen Saturday over two other candidates. Hart said her focus is on helping Democrats start winning elections again. But she’ll also have to help the state party decide how to respond to the national Democratic Party’s decision to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses on the presidential election calendar.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership

The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee will choose from three politically seasoned candidates Saturday to serve as the next party chair. The winner of Saturday’s election will replace current party chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn, who is stepping down.  The party’s new leader will navigate significant obstacles including the preservation – or not – of […] The post Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com

Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass

GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
nwestiowa.com

Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa

DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
Albia Newspapers

Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Guth on Schools and Pipelines

The Senate has now completed its third week of the session. On Monday we debated the Students First Act I talked about in the previous week. I received lots of input from my constituents and responded to as many as I could before the vote was taken. Your input is important to me.
KIMT

Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General's Office) A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that...
The Center Square

Education law defended by Iowa governor

(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent out a statement Friday related to the law she signed on Tuesday, and a comment she attributed to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. In trying to confirm authenticity, The Center Square contacted the American Federation of Teachers on Friday; there was no response before publication of this story. A search early Friday evening of the Twitter feed and the website at Fox Business News, to which Reynolds attributed Weingarten's statement, didn't yield a story...
kiow.com

Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten

Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
kiwaradio.com

“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate

Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
Pen City Current

Superintendents react to school choice law

FORT MADISON – Area public school officials are reacting with some consternation about the new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week that allocates public funding for private Educational Savings Accounts. Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law earlier this week establishing the savings account with approximately...
