ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference

The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB

"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker

Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down

Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Twins Are Showing Interest in Former Astros Star Gurriel

The saga with former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel continues as he is still searching for a new home in free agency. A new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that the Minnesota Twins are now interested in pursuing Gurriel. This comes on the heels of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Braves make a flurry of minor league free agent signings, including an old friend

First is Forrest Wall. I’ve talked about him before, and he would make for some solid depth in Gwinnett. Once a top prospect for the Rockies, Wall never cut it in the big leagues. Surprisingly, he’s never even gotten the call. Wall can play all over the diamond, and he put up a respectable .687 OPS in AAA last year. I don’t think he’s a major impact player, but I liked him a lot when he was a prospect and he could end up being a valuable piece in a pinch.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award

The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears may be facing doomsday scenario in their 2023 rebuild

Mel Kiper Jr, and former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel are on record that the top QBs this class aren’t as good as Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are supposed to be able to take a big step forward toward building their team around Justin Fields this off-season. With over $121-million in cap room and the number one overall pick and Justin Fields locked in as their starting QB the Bears don’t need to draft a QB. They can trade down, collect draft picks, and begin forming a young core of players around Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy