FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY BeachAbdul GhaniHempstead, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Centereach Cougars nip Ward Melville Patriots
The Ward Melville Patriots looked for a much-needed win against Centereach in a League II matchup at home, but the Cougars were able to keep the Patriots at bay, snatching a 57-53 victory Friday, Jan. 27. Ward Melville, trailing by nine points to open the second half, were able to...
Hoyt Farm taps into educating the public with maple sugaring classes
Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve in Commack is gearing up for another season of maple sugaring for families, scout troops and nature enthusiasts to take advantage of. This unique educational program, available to the general public, teaches the ancient process of making maple syrup/sugar, which was passed down by the Native Americans to the Colonists.
Whaling Museum to launch new book club in February
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor has announced it will host a new book club beginning in February. Titled Beyond the Book, the book club will dive deeper into stories through connections with the museum’s historic collections. The Whaling Museum invites adults to...
Bipartisan support yields additional county funding for Kings Park sewers
The Town of Smithtown received good news Jan. 27. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) signed legislation last Friday to provide the town with an additional $5.4 million for the Kings Park Business Sewer District Project. A press conference took place in the hamlet’s Svatt Square to mark the occasion.
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
PJS/T civic association announces big changes for community and civic
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met at Comsewogue Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 24. The civic discussed public safety, the Lawrence Aviation Superfund site and its executive board transition. Suffolk County Police Officer John Efstathiou delivered the report on public safety, sharing various crime statistics and trends throughout the area.
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
