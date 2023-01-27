ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

City of Summit's Pilot Composting Program Made Permanent

By Greg Elliott
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SUMMIT, NJ - The City of Summit's food waste composting program, which began as a six-month pilot initiative at the Transfer Station in June 2022, has been made permanent.

The program offers residents with a disposal permit the option of bringing food scraps and other perishable items to the Transfer Station. Green Bucket Compost collects the food waste once a week. After it is processed at the Waste Management facility in Elizabeth, the material is converted into renewable energy at a wastewater treatment plant.

The food composting area is in a separate location adjacent to the current composting area for leaves, grass  clippings, and garden trimmings on the lower level of the Transfer Station. The program accepts the following  items:

Fruit and vegetables
Cooked, baked, and other prepared foods
Cereal, flour, grains, pasta, and rice
Spoiled and expired food
Eggs and eggshells
Dairy products
Meat, fish, bones, seafood shells
Nuts, seeds, pits, and shells
Coffee grounds, filters, and tea bags
Pet food

Department of Community Services and Public Works staff will continue to assess the program throughout 2023 and discuss ways to make it more robust and successful in the coming years. To provide input, contact summitDCS@cityofsummit.org.

“Since implementing the program in June, we have seen an extremely positive response from residents,” said City of Summit Superintendent of Public Works Michael Caputo. “The idea to expand our composting abilities to include food waste has been a goal for some time. We hope residents continue to take advantage of the program and let us know their thoughts.”

For more information, visit www.cityofsummit.org/compost.

