Ice Hockey: Livingston Edges Glen Rock, 2-1

HACKENSACK, NJ — The Livingston ice hockey team broke a tie with a goal in the third period and went on to defeat Glen Rock, 2-1, on Thursday.

Matthew Zocks scored with 8:28 left in the game to give the Lancers (8-4-3) a 2-1 lead. He was assisted by Sean Chen.

Livingston took a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game on a goal by Dillon Schultz. Glen Rock (7-6-4) tied it in the second period.



