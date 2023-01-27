Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Washington 55, Arizona St. 53
WASHINGTON (11-9) Daniels 7-12 0-0 14, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-11 2-2 6, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 3-5 0-0 7, Stines 5-6 0-0 10, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 3-4 55.
Porterville Recorder
California 64, Oregon St. 62
CALIFORNIA (11-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 3-6, Martin 1-6, Langarita 1-2, McIntosh 0-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1) Steals: 6 (Tuitele 3, Martin 2, Onyiah 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34
GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54
STANFORD (21-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Demetre 3-3, Jump 2-6, Emma-Nnopu 1-3, Lepolo 1-5, Bosgana 1-6, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1) Blocked Shots: 13 (Brink 10, Betts 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nivar 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Lepolo 1, Prechtel 1)
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 80, Tulsa 68
MEMPHIS (17-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 7-10 2-2 17, Davis 10-22 3-5 26, Kennedy 5-11 0-0 12, McCadden 3-6 5-6 11, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, C.Lawson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-15 80. TULSA (5-15) Dalger 7-15 2-5 17, Selebangue 2-8...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 7
Phi_Sanders 6 run (Elliott kick), 9:48. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: B.Scott kick return to Philadelphia 34; Hurts 10 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-8; Hurts 7 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-10; Hurts 29 pass to Smith on 4th-and-3. Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 0. Second Quarter. SF_McCaffrey 23...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
Porterville Recorder
No. 13 Michigan 77, Minnesota 41
MICHIGAN (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kampschroeder 2-3, Phelia 1-5, Hobbs 1-2, Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Nolan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 3, Evans 1, Kiser 1, Nolan 1, Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Nolan 3, Phelia 3, Brown 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Northwestern 70, Wisconsin 67
NORTHWESTERN (8-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.821, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Walsh 3-5, Wood 1-3, Lau 1-4, Weaver 1-3, McWilliams 0-1, Rainey 0-3, Brown 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Wood 3, Walsh 1) Turnovers: 10 (Walsh 2, Rainey 2, Shaw 2, Weaver 2, Mott 1, Lau 1) Steals: 12 (Weaver 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
INDIANA (100) Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100. MEMPHIS (112) Brooks 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 71, No. 25 Colorado 54
SOUTHERN CAL (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Littleton 6-13, Miura 2-2, Adika 1-2, Sissoko 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall 2) Turnovers: 12 (Sissoko 4, Adika 3, Miura 2, Littleton 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Miura 2, Williams 2, Adika 1, Littleton...
Porterville Recorder
SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20
Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110. MILWAUKEE (135) Connaughton 2-6...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60
VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
Porterville Recorder
Wake Forest 55, Miami 52
WAKE FOREST (13-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Summiel 4-7, Williams 2-4, Spear 2-8, Harrison 0-2, Scruggs 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Summiel 2, Hinds 1) Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Hinds 2, Team 2, Summiel 1) Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Summiel 2, Harrison 1, Spear 1) Technical...
