KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
Crouse, Jeppesen light up scoreboard as East Mills fends off Riverside comeback
(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday. The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish. “A win’s a win,” senior...
East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory
(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
Brackets set for first Girls State Wrestling Tournament
(KMAland) -- The brackets have been released for the first Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament. The tournament takes place on Thursday and Friday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. KMA Sports will have reports from the tournament. Follow Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) for updates. View the full brackets below.
Men's College Basketball (1/29): Iowa, Drake both winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both impressive victors in Sunday's men's college basketball action. Iowa (13-8. 5-5): The Hawkeyes exploded for 93 points in a 93-82 win over Rutgers (14-7, 6-4). Kris Murray had 24 points and six rebounds while Ahron Ulis (16), Tony Perkins (11) and Connor McCaffery (11) also cracked double figures while Patrick McCaffery added nine points and Abraham Lincoln grad Josh Dix added eight.
Miami (OH) OL Feth chooses Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Offensive lineman Rusty Feth has committed to Iowa. Feth comes to Iowa from Miami (OH). Feth started all 13 games for the Redhawks in 2021.
KMAland Bowling (1/27): St. Albert sweeps city titles, AL's Olsen, LC's Renshaw grab individual championships
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert swept their way to city championships while AL and LC took individual titles in KMAland bowling on Friday. The Falcons had 3212 pins to win the event ahead of Lewis Central (2933), Abraham Lincoln (2878) and Thomas Jefferson (2278). AL’s Bennett Olsen claimed the city...
Lisa Bluder: ‘We didn’t put fear’ into Nebraska in close victory
All victories are count as +1 in the win column. But this Hawkeyes triumph is not as satisfying as head coach Lisa Bluder would’ve liked. Iowa beat an unranked Nebraska team by just four points at home. She said she had a goal, and it wasn’t reached in her eyes. “We didn’t put the fear […]
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
Iowa Football Adds Transfer OL Rusty Feth
Hawkeyes Gain Commitment in Portal from Miami (OH) Grad
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Drop Road Dual in Happy Valley
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won four matches and led 14-9 through six matches, but top-ranked Penn State claimed the final four bouts to post a 23-14 dual victory on Friday night in front of 15,998 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center. The...
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa - NCAA Women’s Basketball (1/28/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a huge win for their program, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to keep rolling through their Big Ten schedule, as they prepare to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on a busy Saturday in college basketball. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Hawkeyes are less than a week removed...
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA
(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
Rohling: ESAs 'game changer' in parent, student choice
(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with St. Albert Catholic say the "Students First Act" is a "game changer" for families seeking different forms of education. That's according to St. Albert President Anne Rohling, who tells KMA News that Educational Savings Accounts or similar legislation have been on the school's wish list for several years. The establishment of the ESAs passed the Iowa House and Senate and was promptly signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds over the past week. Rohling says the state funds provide more opportunities for parents to have a say in their child's education.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
