ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former Chapman law school dean, Trump adviser Eastman faces disbarment

By Joe Taglieri
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2HX1_0kSzxvTS00

The state Bar of California announced Thursday it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman, accusing him of pushing bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The complaint alleges Eastman promoted false and misleading claims of election fraud, including at his appearance before a crowd that included many protesters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The complaint seeks to disbar Eastman.

“There is nothing more sacrosanct to our American democracy than free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power,” said George Cardona, the bar’s chief trial counsel. “For California attorneys, adherence to the U.S. and California Constitutions is their highest legal duty. The Notice of Disciplinary Charges alleges that Mr. Eastman violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land — an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy — for which he must be held accountable.”

Eastman, who planned to hold a virtual news conference Friday morning with former U.S. Attorney Edwin Meese and other judges and attorneys, issued a statement with his attorney, Randall A. Miller, saying Eastman “disputes every aspect” of the complaint.

Eastman, while working as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, authored two legal memos purporting to validate a plan to block or postpone the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. Eastman argued that Vice President Mike Pence could at least postpone a certification of the votes while Trump supporters worked to replace Biden electors.

The complaint points out that multiple officials, including Trump’s U.S. Attorney William Barr, said publicly that there was no evidence of the widespread election fraud touted by Trump’s supporters. The complaint also notes how many of the lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results were all dumped for lack of any evidence and characterized as speculative.

The complaint also accused Eastman of helping to provoke the crowd gathering before Congress certified the vote Jan. 6.

Eastman’s statement said he “determined that, in light of the acknowledged illegality and serious allegations of fraud, one possible option was for the vice president to accede to requests from numerous state legislators to postpone certification for a brief period of time to allow the claims of fraud and illegality to be assessed by the state legislatures. Dr. Eastman’s assessments were the product of comprehensive research of the law and historical records — including the 12th Amendment and Electoral Count Act, supported by reasonable interpretation of legal and historical precedent, scholarly analysis and legislative history.”

Miller said, “Any lawyer engaged to provide his or her legal assessment in a dynamic, consequential, and often emotional arena should be deeply troubled by the notion that a licensing authority (bar) can take their license if they do not like the lawyer’s advice, or find the advocacy distasteful.”

Miller said Eastman acted ethically in his representation of Trump.

“Dr. Eastman was one of dozens of advisers to the president. He was a lawyer, not Rasputin,” Miller said.

Eastman was a central figure in the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence. He sued to stop the select committee from gaining access to thousands of his Chapman University emails.

Eastman was successful in shielding some emails from the investigators, but U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruled that Eastman should turn over hundreds of emails due to Carter’s finding that Eastman and Trump likely committed criminal fraud in attempting to block certification of the election.

According to the bar’s complaint, Eastman’s “legal theory to support his proposed courses of action was based on misinterpreted historical sources, misinterpreted law review articles, and law review articles which he knew, or was grossly negligent in not knowing, were themselves fundamentally flawed, such that no reasonable attorney with expertise in constitutional or election law would conclude that Pence was legally authorized to take the actions (Eastman) proposed.”

The complaint adds that in an “email exchange with another individual in early October 2020, (Eastman) himself had recognized that these courses of action were improper.”

When Eastman could not convince Pence and his advisers to block the electors, he switched to delaying the certification, according to the bar. Eastman “conceded that the positions he was urging Pence to take were contrary to historical practice, violated several provisions of statutory law, and would likely be unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court,” according to the bar.

In Eastman’s address to the crowd before the insurrection, he said, “We know there was fraud, traditional fraud that occurred. We know that dead people voted.”

The bar complaint alleges that Eastman “knew, or was grossly negligent in not knowing, that, as an attempt to cast doubt on the results of the election, this statement was false and misleading, in that, as (Eastman) knew at the time, there was no evidence upon which a reasonable attorney would rely of fraud in any state election, involving deceased voters or otherwise, which could have affected the outcome of the election.”

The bar noted that though Trump claimed 5,000 ballots in Georgia were cast by dead voters, the Georgia State Election Board “found just four such votes, all of which had been returned by relatives.”

The bar also faulted Eastman for claiming Dominion electronic voting machines were manipulated.

“In fact, (Eastman) knew that on or about Nov. 12, 2020, the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees issued a joint statement which stated that the ‘2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history’ and `there was no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,”‘ according to the complaint.

After the mob stormed the Capitol, Eastman continued to push for Pence to delay the certification for 10 days “to allow the legislatures to finish their investigations, as well as to allow a full forensic audit of the massive amount of illegal activity that has occurred here,” according to the complaint. Pence, however, announced at 3:42 a.m. that the Electoral College votes were counted and certified, electing Biden.

Comments / 5

Related
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Law & Crime

California Bar Slaps Trump Lawyer John Eastman with 11 Disciplinary Charges for ‘False’ Election Fraud Statements

The California bar slapped former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman with nearly a dozen disciplinary charges for “false and misleading statements” alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment for alleged violations of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump Claims She ‘Fought Like Hell’ to Convince Donald Trump to Stop Jan. 6 Insurrection

Two years have passed since the insurrection on the Capitol, but the transcripts released by the House select committee are still shedding new light on the horrific events. The most recent report not only shows how much influence Ivanka Trump had over her dad, Donald Trump but also how helpless she and the rest of the White House team were in getting the former president to do the right thing.
News Breaking LIVE

Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million

A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy