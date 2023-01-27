Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
California 64, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
Porterville Recorder
SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 13 Michigan 77, Minnesota 41
MICHIGAN (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kampschroeder 2-3, Phelia 1-5, Hobbs 1-2, Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Nolan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 3, Evans 1, Kiser 1, Nolan 1, Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Nolan 3, Phelia 3, Brown 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 55, Arizona St. 53
WASHINGTON (11-9) Daniels 7-12 0-0 14, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-11 2-2 6, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 3-5 0-0 7, Stines 5-6 0-0 10, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 3-4 55.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 80, Tulsa 68
MEMPHIS (17-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 7-10 2-2 17, Davis 10-22 3-5 26, Kennedy 5-11 0-0 12, McCadden 3-6 5-6 11, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, C.Lawson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-15 80. TULSA (5-15) Dalger 7-15 2-5 17, Selebangue 2-8...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34
GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1) Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 NC State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65
NC STATE (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 1-2, Rivers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1, Boyd 1) Turnovers: 13 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 2, Boyd 2, Rivers 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60
VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
Porterville Recorder
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
Porterville Recorder
Emotional win for Panther boys in double OT
You wouldn’t think the game after your rivalry game would be a more emotionally charged game than the actual rivalry game, but that’s what the Porterville High boys basketball team found itself in the middle of Friday night when they took on Mt. Whitney to start the second half of East Yosemite League play at Sharman Gym. The Panthers overcame a sluggish start and didn't put together their best performance on the offensive end, but their defense stepped up as the Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Pioneers, winning in double overtime 56-49.
