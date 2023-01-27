ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

California 64, Oregon St. 62

OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80

Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

No. 13 Michigan 77, Minnesota 41

MICHIGAN (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kampschroeder 2-3, Phelia 1-5, Hobbs 1-2, Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Nolan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 3, Evans 1, Kiser 1, Nolan 1, Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Nolan 3, Phelia 3, Brown 2,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Washington 55, Arizona St. 53

WASHINGTON (11-9) Daniels 7-12 0-0 14, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-11 2-2 6, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 3-5 0-0 7, Stines 5-6 0-0 10, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 3-4 55.
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 80, Tulsa 68

MEMPHIS (17-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 7-10 2-2 17, Davis 10-22 3-5 26, Kennedy 5-11 0-0 12, McCadden 3-6 5-6 11, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, C.Lawson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-15 80. TULSA (5-15) Dalger 7-15 2-5 17, Selebangue 2-8...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Kentucky 77, Missouri 54

KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34

GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT

MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1) Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 20 NC State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65

NC STATE (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 1-2, Rivers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1, Boyd 1) Turnovers: 13 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 2, Boyd 2, Rivers 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60

VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72

KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Emotional win for Panther boys in double OT

You wouldn’t think the game after your rivalry game would be a more emotionally charged game than the actual rivalry game, but that’s what the Porterville High boys basketball team found itself in the middle of Friday night when they took on Mt. Whitney to start the second half of East Yosemite League play at Sharman Gym. The Panthers overcame a sluggish start and didn't put together their best performance on the offensive end, but their defense stepped up as the Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Pioneers, winning in double overtime 56-49.
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy