Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO