Zillah, WA

Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. "Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people that...
YAKIMA, WA
A former local radio personality battling a rare disease

BENTON CITY, Wash. - Chuck Hall a long-time radio personality has a very rare disease. Hall says only one Tri-Cities doctor and five Seattle doctors have seen it. If you've lived in the Tri-Cities for the last 30 years you probably heard the voice of Chuck Hall on radio stations such as the Key, the Wolf, and KORD just to name a few.
BENTON CITY, WA
Saturday Jan 28th Weather Forecast

Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!
YAKIMA, WA
Umatilla School District holding family night and resource fair

UMATILLA, Ore.- The Umatilla School District is holding a Family Night and Resource Fair on Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Clara Brownell Middle School gym at 1300 7th St. The free event is for students and their families and will offer school and health...
UMATILLA, OR
Saturday- January 28, 2023

Starting off this sunny Saturday a little chilly. Arctic Blast moving in tonight into tomorrow. Enjoy the sun while it lasts today because tomorrow those temps will drop into the low 20s and overnight lows in the teens for much of the region. Yakima:. Morning rain/snow showers in Yakima turning...
YAKIMA, WA
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. -- A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
PASCO, WA
I-90 closed due to semi fire

A semi caught on fire, blocking the westbound lanes of traffic on I-90 just east of Ellensburg. One lane is reopened for traffic at this time.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges

YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
MOXEE, WA

