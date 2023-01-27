Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 55, Arizona St. 53
WASHINGTON (11-9) Daniels 7-12 0-0 14, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-11 2-2 6, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 3-5 0-0 7, Stines 5-6 0-0 10, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 3-4 55.
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 NC State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65
NC STATE (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 1-2, Rivers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1, Boyd 1) Turnovers: 13 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 2, Boyd 2, Rivers 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 80, Tulsa 68
MEMPHIS (17-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 7-10 2-2 17, Davis 10-22 3-5 26, Kennedy 5-11 0-0 12, McCadden 3-6 5-6 11, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, C.Lawson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-15 80. TULSA (5-15) Dalger 7-15 2-5 17, Selebangue 2-8...
Porterville Recorder
California 64, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
Porterville Recorder
Northwestern 70, Wisconsin 67
NORTHWESTERN (8-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.821, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Walsh 3-5, Wood 1-3, Lau 1-4, Weaver 1-3, McWilliams 0-1, Rainey 0-3, Brown 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Wood 3, Walsh 1) Turnovers: 10 (Walsh 2, Rainey 2, Shaw 2, Weaver 2, Mott 1, Lau 1) Steals: 12 (Weaver 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60
VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mayberry 4-9, Kersgieter 3-7, Franklin 2-6, Prater 0-1, Telegdy 0-1, Strom 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Prater 2, Strom 1) Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 7, Prater 4, Kersgieter 2, Franklin 1, Mayberry 1, Jessen 1, Telegdy 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34
GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
MISSOURI (14-8) Frank 7-14 4-4 21, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Dembele 1-3 0-0 2, Hansen 3-8 2-2 9, Troup 1-4 0-0 3, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 3-5 0-0 7, Judd 2-7 0-0 6, Kroenke 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Totals 20-52 6-6 54.
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1) Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Wake Forest 55, Miami 52
WAKE FOREST (13-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Summiel 4-7, Williams 2-4, Spear 2-8, Harrison 0-2, Scruggs 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Summiel 2, Hinds 1) Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Hinds 2, Team 2, Summiel 1) Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Summiel 2, Harrison 1, Spear 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 7
Phi_Sanders 6 run (Elliott kick), 9:48. SF_McCaffrey 23 run (Gould kick), 8:29. Phi_Sanders 13 run (Elliott kick), 1:36. Phi_B.Scott 10 run (Elliott kick), :12. Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), :43. Fourth Quarter. Phi_FG Elliott 31, 5:17. A_69,879. SFPhi. First downs1125. Total Net Yards164269. Rushes-yards24-8144-148 Passing83121. Punt Returns2-170-0 Kickoff Returns3-1071-29 Interceptions...
Porterville Recorder
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points...
Porterville Recorder
Emotional win for Panther boys in double OT
You wouldn’t think the game after your rivalry game would be a more emotionally charged game than the actual rivalry game, but that’s what the Porterville High boys basketball team found itself in the middle of Friday night when they took on Mt. Whitney to start the second half of East Yosemite League play at Sharman Gym. The Panthers overcame a sluggish start and didn't put together their best performance on the offensive end, but their defense stepped up as the Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Pioneers, winning in double overtime 56-49.
Porterville Recorder
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
