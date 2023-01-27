ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 3 days ago

UPDATE: As of late Thursday evening, police said the missing 3-year-old boy had been located. No other information was released.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning.

Legend Day-Shempert was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.

He was wearing a red, white, and black Nike jacket and a red and black Jordan shirt with red pants. He has brown eyes and hair with straight-down braids.

Anyone with information regarding Legend and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to
contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

