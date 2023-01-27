Read full article on original website
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday. Two beady eyes...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Virologists defend their science as officials eye more oversight of risky experiments
Over 150 virologists have signed on to a commentary that says all the evidence to date indicates that the coronavirus pandemic started naturally, and it wasn't the result of some kind of lab accident or malicious attack. They worry that continued speculation about a lab in China is fueling calls...
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of spillover viruses, starting with ... what are they?
After three years of living with an unprecedented pandemic, how much of your knowledge has changed about how these catastrophes start?. Like, what exactly is a "spillover"? Where do viruses like SARS-CoV-2 come from? And how often do they ... spill over? Take our quiz and test your knowledge. Copyright...
