Oceanside, CA

Driver killed in North County crash identified

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Oceanside, which resulted in the death of the 31-year-old as well as a six-year-old girl passenger, was identified, medical officials said.

Tania Hernandez, of Oceanside, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website. The identity of the six-year-old was not released.

The deadly crash occurred Jan. 17 around 8:16 p.m. at Douglas Drive and Pala Road, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park

Police said the vehicle Hernandez was driving, a Toyota SUV, was traveling southbound on Douglas Drive at a high rate of speed before crossing the center divider and striking a tree. The impact caused Hernandez and the six-year-old to be ejected from the vehicle, killing both.

Four other passengers suffered injuries in the crash, first responders said. Two of the passengers, both boys ages 10 and 14, suffered injuries described as “critical,” while the other two, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 3

ForWard
3d ago

Being ejected from the vehicle suggests they weren't wearing seatbelts. This is really sad.

