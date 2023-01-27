Read full article on original website
gameskinny.com
10 Fastest Cars in GTA 5 Online (2023)
It is no secret that you need high speed to win races. Our guide will show you the 10 fastest cars in GTA Online. Riding around in the fastest cars in GTA Online isn't just about speed and winning races; it's also about flexing on your friends or others in the server. You want a status symbol and one that burns some rubber.
How To Unlock The Acid Lab In GTA Online
"GTA Online" lets fans play out all sorts of dark fantasies inspired by exciting crime thrillers. From carrying out daring heists to engaging in gang wars, there are lots of ways for gamers to become criminal masterminds. Rockstar has even given players a chance to take part in their own "Breaking Bad" story and start a mobile drug lab.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s DMZ players are not happy with news of its upcoming inventory wipe
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is finally just a couple of weeks away, and recent news of a change coming to the game’s DMZ mode has some players not anticipating the new content. Once news of the DMZ inventory wipe started to spread, reactions were...
ComicBook
Steam Reportedly Getting Classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games
Steam is reportedly getting a few classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games and one of the best series in gaming history. The report comes the way of leaker Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the "classic" Metal Gear Solid games "should be coming to Steam this year." The leaker adds they have received "multiple signs that this will happen," but has "no clue which games and versions" will be exactly included. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.
TrustedReviews
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game. Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Leak Teases Return of Blackout
Call of Duty is reportedly considering bringing back Blackout, the series' first battle royale mode. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a pretty untraditional Call of Duty game. It continued the hero shooter formula from Black Ops 3, but largely dropped the advanced movement. It completely cut out the campaign, despite having had one at one point. Perhaps most notably, it also included a battle royale mode known as Blackout. The mode was a fairly interesting attempt at the then fairly new genre, but it didn't catch on for a variety of reasons. The competition was a bit better at creating a deeper experience, Blackout didn't get a ton of support, and a lot of people just jumped off of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 pretty quickly.
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus, February 2023: leak opens the upcoming release of free PS5 and PS4 games, in anticipation of 2023
There are still two days before announcement, but in the meantime, i PS5 and PS4 free games of PlayStation Plus Of February 2023 seem to have been revealed by a leak, and considering the reliability of the source they’re certainly worth considering. The list of games should therefore be...
PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked
OlliOlli World among the games to join the roster.
ComicBook
Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players
Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Rumor Claims Release Date Is "Questionable"
The release date of Diablo 4 is reportedly in doubt. Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and it comes after almost a whole decade of Diablo 3. The franchise is slated to make its grand return later this year and is expected to arrive when Microsoft hopes to close its acquisition of Activision. However, the FTC's antitrust lawsuit that aims to block the acquisition could delay that whole ordeal. Either way, Activision will continue to operate as normal until the deal closes and that means getting Diablo 4 out the door in a condition that is satisfactory for both players and shareholders.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
