Sacramento, CA

CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings

Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings, grades: Tennessee earns rare 'A+', Kansas gets 'B-' on weekly report card

Grading teams this season has, for the most part, followed a formula. I've leaned on tougher grades overall and been more judicious with "As," requiring only truly special weeks from teams to earn that distinction. This week, however, I went full Oprah with the "As." We're almost to February. Conference races are fully in form, and a big nonconference weekend served as a perfect late-season test before tournament time.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as questionable

Nurkic (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors. Nurkic left Wednesday's matchup against Utah in the third quarter due to left calf soreness and is considered a question mark for Portland's next game. If Nurkic is ultimately ruled out Saturday, Drew Eubanks would be a candidate for increased playing time.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points

Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday

Murray is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip sprain. Murray was listed as managing a knee injury for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, making it appear that he was likely resting more than anything. However, the addition of a left hip sprain suggests there is more uncertainty surrounding his status leading up to Saturday. The team should supply more information on his status come game day. Bruce Brown (knee), who was also added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest as questionable, could draw another start if Brown can play and Murray is unavailable.
DENVER, CO

