FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man was so evil, they named him the "Vampire."Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
College basketball rankings: Alabama holds on to lofty spot in Top 25 And 1 despite blowout at Oklahoma
Four teams ranked in the top five of Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Saturday. Three of them lost -- all on the road in what was the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Home teams went 8-2 in the event to underline just how difficult it can be to win on the road in either league.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
College basketball rankings, grades: Tennessee earns rare 'A+', Kansas gets 'B-' on weekly report card
Grading teams this season has, for the most part, followed a formula. I've leaned on tougher grades overall and been more judicious with "As," requiring only truly special weeks from teams to earn that distinction. This week, however, I went full Oprah with the "As." We're almost to February. Conference races are fully in form, and a big nonconference weekend served as a perfect late-season test before tournament time.
College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's looks to stay hot as first showdown with Gonzaga looms ahead
I spent a few minutes on Friday morning's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast explaining how Saint Mary's has been the best team in college basketball over the past month, according to BartTorvik.com. The. Best. Team. I assume most fans have no idea. In that stretch, the Gaels...
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as questionable
Nurkic (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors. Nurkic left Wednesday's matchup against Utah in the third quarter due to left calf soreness and is considered a question mark for Portland's next game. If Nurkic is ultimately ruled out Saturday, Drew Eubanks would be a candidate for increased playing time.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday
Murray is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip sprain. Murray was listed as managing a knee injury for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, making it appear that he was likely resting more than anything. However, the addition of a left hip sprain suggests there is more uncertainty surrounding his status leading up to Saturday. The team should supply more information on his status come game day. Bruce Brown (knee), who was also added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest as questionable, could draw another start if Brown can play and Murray is unavailable.
