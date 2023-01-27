ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US

(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Argentinian officials put focus on botulism and E. coli

Public health officials in Argentina have issued warnings about botulism and E. coli recently. The National Food Safety and Quality Service (Senasa) said safe and responsible consumption of canned food and other packaged products of animal and vegetable origin is key to avoiding foodborne botulism, especially during summer when high temperatures help the growth of bacteria.
Tribes caught in food safety dilemma

Eat fish; it’s healthy. That’s the quandary that many Pacific Northwest and Columbia River Basin tribal members face as they try to balance their strong historic and cultural ties to salmon with modern studies that show salmon in their area can be polluted by contaminants — among them mercury and a host of other toxic chemicals.
