Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Preston sweeps season series with Highland
It certainly wasn’t pretty at times, but the Indians finished strong and earned a season sweep of a 5A program. Preston came through with a 8-0 run during the final 1:28 of the fourth quarter on its way to a 49-37 victory over visiting Highland in a non-district boys basketball game on Friday night. In the process, the Indians bounced back from Wednesday’s closely contested loss to reigning 4A state champion Hillcrest.
Prep boys swimming: MC boys capture first Region 11 title since 2019
It’s been a pretty fulfilling high school swimming experience for senior Brayden Jarrett, who has been an impact performer for the Mustangs ever since he was a freshman. As rewarding as some of Jarrett’s individual accomplishments have been, they all pale in comparison to what he and his fellow Mustangs achieved Saturday. Jarrett won three gold medals and received plenty of help from his teammates as the Mountain Crest boys captured their first region title since completing a four-peat in 2019.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies look pick up road win, season sweep
Having dropped the last three Mountain West Conference road games, the Aggies are looking to break through Saturday evening at the Save Mart Center. It will help that Utah State isn’t playing one of the top teams on their homecourt, but every contest away from home is tough this year in league play. Fresno State has picked up some nice wins at home this year in MW play. Tipoff Saturday is set for 5 p.m.
USU football: Trio of PWOs announce commitment to Aggies
Editor's note: All statistics for this story are extracted from maxpreps. It’s been a fruitful past couple of days for Utah State’s football program when it comes to securing verbal commitments from preferred walk-ons.
Bear River Rifleman
Bear River Rifleman (formerly Bear Lake Rifleman) held its annual dinner and election of officers on Jan. 27, and the attendance was very good. The meal was catered by our local FFA, so the proceeds and event helped out two great organizations.
Jarvis, James Adams
Jarvis James Adams Jarvis 101 North Logan passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Laurence, Arthur
Laurence Arthur Laurence 83 Logan passed away January 27, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Hochstedler, Carol
Hochstedler Carol Hochstedler 80 Logan passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
