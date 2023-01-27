It’s been a pretty fulfilling high school swimming experience for senior Brayden Jarrett, who has been an impact performer for the Mustangs ever since he was a freshman. As rewarding as some of Jarrett’s individual accomplishments have been, they all pale in comparison to what he and his fellow Mustangs achieved Saturday. Jarrett won three gold medals and received plenty of help from his teammates as the Mountain Crest boys captured their first region title since completing a four-peat in 2019.

1 DAY AGO