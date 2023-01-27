Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella outbreak solved with 130 sick; steak tartare blamed
More than 130 people fell sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Slovenia late this past year, authorities have revealed. Updated findings of the investigation were presented by authorities this week. The Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Food Safety, Veterinary Sector and Plant Protection (UVHVVR) and the National Institute...
foodsafetynews.com
Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com
Number sick in Swedish Salmonella outbreak doubles
The number of people sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Sweden traced to eggs has doubled to almost 50. The Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) also warned this figure is expected to increase again. There are 48 people from 13 regions confirmed to have been infected with the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Sweden Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs rises to 48 cases
In a follow-up on the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to eggs in Sweden, the Swedish Public Health Agency now reports 48 people from 13 different regions have been confirmed infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. The outbreak has now also been able to be linked to the recalled...
US News and World Report
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. The study, which was...
FDA warns of health risk recall of nearly 1,000 pounds of H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies
Customers with food sensitivities or allergies to soy and egg should be particularly concerned about the recall, as they could face serious health consequences. The FDA announced the recall on Jan. 11, 2023 (source).
dallasexpress.com
Strangely Behaving Bears Contracted Avian Flu
Three grizzly bears that were behaving oddly subsequently tested positive for a strain of bird flu, according to a January 17 statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). The bears appeared to suffer from neurological issues, displaying symptoms like partial blindness and disorientation. The neurologically impaired young bears were...
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Hundreds of fresh eggs smash after machine knocked over at poultry farm
CCTV footage captured the moment hundreds of fresh eggs were cracked at a farm when a machine toppled over. An employee can be seen using the nine-foot-tall machine to feed chickens when it fell over in Tokyo, Japan. It fell directly on top of the cases of eggs, destroying a huge chunk of the produce as it tumbled. The team can then be seen investigating the damage in the aftermath of the crash.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snapFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanJapanese highway swept by heavy snow blast during ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snap
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?
Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North Carolina
Israeli biotech company, Believer Meats, is a producer of genetically engineered meat from cultured animal cells. The company is expanding to the United States with the construction of its North Carolina plant. The plant is slated to put out 10,000 metric tons of meat a year without animal slaughtering (source).
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
studyfinds.org
Washing raw chicken before cooking is a BAD idea! So why do people still do it?
Food safety authorities and regulators around the world recommend you don’t wash raw poultry before cooking. That’s because washing chicken can splash dangerous bacteria around the kitchen. It’s best just to thoroughly cook the chicken without washing it, so it is safe to eat. Despite this, chicken-washing...
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
foodsafetynews.com
Researchers assess the impact of Nestlé India Maggi recall; food safety concerns lingered
A recall of Nestlé Maggi noodles in India in 2015 impacted the company for several years, according to an analysis of consumer purchase data. Scientists examined the immediate and long-term changes in noodle purchases after the nationwide removal of Maggi instant noodles from the Indian market. “The Maggi noodles...
foodsafetynews.com
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Doctors issue warning over life-threatening disease as cases spike in children
The number of children being treated for Kawasaki disease has risen dramatically by more than double over the last five years.Experienced mostly in children aged five and below, the NHS has issued a plea for more plasma donations as cases rise.Latest figures from NHS Blood and Transplant revealed a total of 706 children needing treatment for the disease between 2020-21.The new figures compare to an average of 336 children each year needing treatment for the condition over the past five years.If left untreated, Kawasaki disease can be fatal.It is not wholly known what causes Kawasaki disease to materialise but it...
