Prince George's County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

5 Hurt, Including Children, in Deadly Shooting, Crash in Baltimore: Police

Five people, including two children, were hurt in a deadly shooting and car crash in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, according to police. Baltimore police were alerted via a shotspotter alert system to multiple rounds of gunfire in the area of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 6:39 p.m., authorities said.
BALTIMORE, MD
alxnow.com

Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night

(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries

Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
DUMFRIES, VA
mocoshow.com

Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols

I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

