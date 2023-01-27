Read full article on original website
Maryland man guilty of stabbing 3 young relatives to death for being loud
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man could receive life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 6-year-old sister and two young extended family members in a home in 2017. Jurors deliberated for about two...
NBC Washington
Teen in Custody After Deadly Stabbing of Mom's Boyfriend in Fairfax Co.: Police
A teenager is in custody after the deadly stabbing of his mom’s boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Officers responded to a domestic fatal stabbing in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county about 10 p.m. Sunday, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release.
WJLA
5+ years later, Maryland man found guilty of fatally stabbing 3 children while babysitting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was 5 1/2 years ago when Prince George’s detectives put handcuffs on Antonio Williams and walked him out of an interview room to take him to jail. That's when the then-25-year old admitted to police that he stabbed to death his...
fox5dc.com
Teen in custody after stabbing, killing mother’s boyfriend following alleged domestic assault: cops
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
Teen On Teen Violence: One Dead, One Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Alexandria: Police
One teenager is dead and a second is facing a weapon charge in Alexandria following a fatal late-night shooting on Friday night.Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers from the Arlington Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue to investigate reports of shots…
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
NBC Washington
5 Hurt, Including Children, in Deadly Shooting, Crash in Baltimore: Police
Five people, including two children, were hurt in a deadly shooting and car crash in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, according to police. Baltimore police were alerted via a shotspotter alert system to multiple rounds of gunfire in the area of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 6:39 p.m., authorities said.
mocoshow.com
Body of Missing Twenty-Year-Old Woman Discovered; Homicide Investigation Underway
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the murder of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who was reported missing on Monday, January 2, 2023. Chavez-Dominguez, of Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022. On Saturday,...
Mass Casualty Incident: Five Injured, Including Children In Shooting At Baltimore Intersection
Homicide detectives in Baltimore are investigating another “mass casualty incident” that left one man dead and two children "fighting for their lives," according to Commissioner Michael Harrison. Shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Baltimore Police Department was advised by their ShotSpotter alert system of multiple...
alxnow.com
Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night
(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
Missing 20-year-old woman found dead, Montgomery County police investigating murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing at the end of December. Police said that Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who is from Rockville, was reported missing on January 2. Her family and friends last saw her on December 30 at her apartment in North […]
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
Police: 2 armed women arrested for stealing Kia in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video is from October 2022 about a separate crime involving a KIA that was carjacked while using a USB cord. Two women with similar names are facing multiple charges after being found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
NBC Washington
Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries
Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
mocoshow.com
Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols
I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
