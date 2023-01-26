Read full article on original website
Newcastle United last cup final: When was Newcastle's last trophy and what is their semifinals record?
Newcastle United's transformation into one of the wealthiest clubs in the world since they were taken over by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has also seen them become contenders for trophies again on the pitch. Mapgies head coach Eddie Howe has played down his impressive team's...
Why Joao Cancelo is leaving Man City for Bayern Munich: Transfer fee, replacements and Pep Guardiola's reasoning for transfer bombshell
An expected quiet end to the transfer window for Premier League champions Manchester City exploded into life on Monday when it emerged Joao Cancelo was to join Bayern Munich in a shock loan move. As first reported by The Athletic, the Portugal international has moved to the Bundesliga giants on...
Why Frank Lampard was sacked at Everton: Sean Dyche replaces Chelsea great as Toffees manager
When bedlam and euphoria exploded all around Frank Lampard at Goodison Park last May, there were hopes it might herald a new era. Yet, a little more than half a year on from Everton's dramatic escape from 2021/22 Premier League relegation trouble, the Merseyside club are again in the mire.
Who owns Newcastle United? Net worth, partner breakdown, club cost for richest club in the world
Newcastle United are today considered the richest club in world football, a label that's an extension of the deep pockets of the club's ownership group which on paper has the capacity to outspend other teams. It flexed that financial muscle in the January 2022 transfer window, spending more than any...
January transfer window 2023: Updated list of most expensive deals and notable winter player signings
If there's a good deal to be had, why wait until the summer? There's been plenty of wheeling and dealing during Europe's 2023 winter transfer window with top clubs splurging on some of the most promising talents in the world. We saw World Cup players move like Netherlands forward Cody...
What happened to Hakim Ziyech PSG transfer? Chelsea send erroneous documents in failed Deadline Day move
Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window, headed by American billionaire Toddy Boehly and his new recruitment team, has taken multiple twists and turns, each more sensational than the last. On Deadline Day, the Blues secured a monstrous move for Argentinian star Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a massive €120 million fee,...
Brighton vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as late Mitoma goal dumps holders out
An injury-time goal from Kaoru Mitoma sent Brighton into the fifth round of the FA Cup at the expense of holders Liverpool. The sides looked all set for an Anfield replay approaching the final minutes of a contest that had earlier seen a Harvey Elliott opener quickly cancelled out by Lewis Dunk.
When does the January winter transfer window close in 2023? Deadline Day date and time
There are big clubs and high-profile names in the conversation on Transfer Deadline Day as clubs across Europe make the final push to bolster their squads ahead of the final five months of the season. Arsenal are chasing Jorginho as a midfield back, PSG are desperate to sign Hakim Ziyech,...
Why did Leeds sign Weston McKennie? Jesse Marsch looks to Juventus for his latest USMNT star
Leeds have added to their United States contingent with the signing of Weston McKennie on an initial loan from Juventus. McKennie is set to join compatriot and head coach Jesse March at Elland Road, where he is likely to be a key figure in the team’s fight to secure Premier League survival for a third consecutive season alongside USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.
