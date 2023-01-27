ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring.

The restaurant plans to reopen in May. On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis was part of a social media message, announcing more than 550 job openings .

Juaquin Mondragon is one of those who saw the announcement. He has been in Colorado all his life.

“Some of my first memories as a child were here,” said the 40-something man, who stopped by to witness some of the ongoing construction.

Mondragon says for people who grew up in the metro, Casa Bonita ranks up there with Lakeside Amusement Park and Elitch Gardens. He said he even found romance at the restaurant, dating someone who worked there when he was younger.

“She was a waitress here. Her name is Claudia,” he said.

Open positions include managers, servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, cashiers, security and entertainers — that is, the beloved cliff divers.

So what will the jobs pay? Here is a look at wages for a few of the positions:

  • Table attendant: $14.27 before tips
  • Bartender: $15.27 before tips
  • Entertainer (cliff diver): $21-$25
Kishore Kulkarni, distinguished professor of economics at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, said Casa Bonita better be ready to offer more money.

“I think it’s a good step. I think labor is in really short supply these days. People are not really interested in going and working for eight hours a day and, therefore, paying them more is the right step,” Kulkarni said.

Mondragon doesn’t think he’ll apply for any of the openings, except maybe to be the first person to open the Casa Bonita doors in May.

“Can’t wait!” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

