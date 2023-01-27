Read full article on original website
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in a local media outlet, the securities regulator put forward for public comment draft rules relating...
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
Binance blocks some accounts amid Bitzlato case: ‘Funds are safe’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been silently shutting down multiple accounts on the platform in relation to the Bitzlato investigation. On Jan. 18, a group of Russian-speaking Binance clients complained about blocked accounts and not being able to withdraw their funds from the exchange. The affected users created a Telegram group chat to report the issues, stating that the accounts were blocked without a warning.
Aussie regulator flagged concerns about FTX months before collapse: Report
Australia’s financial regulator reportedly raised concerns over FTX’s local Australian subsidiary as long as eight months before the exchange met its untimely end in November. According to documents obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was concerned about the way that FTX Australia was...
Fed policy to align bank oversight could limit crypto activities by state banks
The United States Federal Reserve Board announced on Jan. 27 that it was issuing a policy statement regardin limitations on banks. The policy seeks to create a level playing field and limit regulatory arbitrage for state banks with deposit insurance, state banks without deposit insurance and national banks, which are overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), by allowing them the same scope of permissible activities.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
IRS reminds taxpayers of crypto income reporting ahead of 2022 filing
With the deadline approaching for filing the 2022 federal income tax return, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — an enforcement agency of United States federal tax laws — released a list of reporting requirements for the general public dealing with cryptocurrencies. Until 2021, the IRS used the term...
Crypto Biz: A peek into BlockFi’s secret financials (it’s not pretty)
Crypto lender BlockFi has had a highly tumultuous 12 months. After getting caught up in the Terra fiasco, which resulted in one of the most prolific asset death spirals of all time, the company managed to avoid bankruptcy after receiving a $400 million lifeline in July 2022. The problem? Its lender was FTX US, and we all know what happened next.
White House cryptocurrency ‘roadmap’ recommends against pension funds
The White House released a statement on Jan. 27 that provided United States President Joe Biden’s administration a roadmap for mitigating risks associated with cryptocurrencies. The administration’s legislative guidance addressed much of the document to the U.S. Congress. The authors of the statement outlined a two-pronged path forward....
New Ripple president says her job is to continue to scale amid crypto winter
Monica Long has been named the new president of Ripple, moving up from general manager. Long joined the company in 2013 as director of communications and expanded her role last year from general manager of RippleX, the blockchain development side of the business, to general manager of the company as a whole, adding RippleNet, the company’s financial network, to her purview.
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
Three launch lessons from blockchain-based freelance marketplace TopIQs
Over a decade ago, the cofounders of TopIQs were freelance internet marketers dealing with many of the frustrations that still irk freelancers today. They invested significant time pitching, landing and completing projects for clients on freelance marketplaces. When it was time to get paid, they spent weeks or months chasing payments or resolving account issues and fraudulent chargebacks—only to owe a high percentage of marketplace and financial service fees in the end.
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
Time is money: What year one of Seasonal Tokens has shown about cryptocurrency economics
The Seasonal Tokens economy consists of four proof-of-work tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. They’ve been designed so that their prices will cycle around each slowly, over the course of years. This is achieved by controlling the rates of production. Before June 5, 2022, Spring tokens were produced at...
Ordinals protocol sparks debate over the place for NFTs in the Bitcoin ecosystem
The recent launch of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet has the crypto community divided over whether it’ll be good for the Bitcoin ecosystem. The protocol, referred to as “Ordinals,” was created by software engineer Casey Rodarmor, who officially launched the program on the Bitcoin mainnet following a Jan. 21 blog post.
Key takeaways from Circle’s $44.5B USDC reserve report
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has released an accountant-verified report of its treasury reserve holdings backing more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens currently in circulation. Circle’s December 2022 reserve report, reviewed by Grant Thornton accountancy group, breaks down the current make-up of the stablecoin issuer’s reserve vault. According to...
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28
FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse. The complete list of creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a wide range of global companies. Among the potential creditors are airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital companies, media outlets and crypto companies, along with United States and international government agencies. According to another headline regarding the FTX scandal, U.S. federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried invested $400 million in the venture capital firm Modulo Capital with money from the FTX’s customers. Investigators allege that Modulo was likely built with criminal proceeds or misappropriated funds. Lawyer costs in the case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firm’s bankruptcy investigation is over.
Bitcoin stays out of fear for 11 straight days as price tips near 24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has just clocked its 11th consecutive day outside the “Fear” zone in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, cementing its longest streak out of fear since last March. This comes as Bitcoin hit $23,955 at 8:10 pm UTC time on Jan. 29, its highest level of...
US gov’t $1.5T debt interest will be equal 3X Bitcoin market cap in 2023
Commentators believe that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls do not need to wait long for the United States to start printing money again. The latest analysis of U.S. macroeconomic data has led one market strategist to predict quantitative tightening (QT) ending to avoid a “catastrophic debt crisis.”. Analyst: Fed will have...
Total crypto market cap rises above $1T — data suggests more upside is in store
Despite the recent negative crypto and macroeconomic newsflow, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization broke above $1 trillion on Jan. 21. An encouraging sign is that derivatives metrics are not showing increased demand from bearish traders at the moment. Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 8% this week, stabilizing near the $23,100 level...
