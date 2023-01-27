The Fremont Packers came from behind on Friday evening and pulled out a thrilling 30-28 win over Muskegon Catholic Central in a non-conference battle. MCC held an 11-6 lead after one quarter and a 21-10 lead at halftime. That first half was led by the sharp shooting of Carrie Ladd and Claire LaVigne. They combined for 19 of the team’s 21 points, including five made 3-pointers in the half.

