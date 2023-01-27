Read full article on original website
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
Ludington hangs on at home to beat Oakridge
Ludington’s girls basketball team came up with a thrilling 42-40 victory over visiting Oakridge in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game Friday night. It was a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the contest. After eight lead changes, the Orioles emerged with a 17-15 edge following the first eight minutes.
Jayhawk wrestlers finish in second place at MCCAA conference championship
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team came in second place at the MCCAA (Michigan Community College Athletic Association) Conference Championship on Saturday. The Jayhawks finished behind Southwest Michigan College with 57 points. The runner-up finish was solidified with breakout performances by conference champions Jacob Blawat (Reeths-Puffer), Gerrit Andrus (Reeths-Puffer) and...
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball
The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
Fremont comes from behind to beat Muskegon Catholic
The Fremont Packers came from behind on Friday evening and pulled out a thrilling 30-28 win over Muskegon Catholic Central in a non-conference battle. MCC held an 11-6 lead after one quarter and a 21-10 lead at halftime. That first half was led by the sharp shooting of Carrie Ladd and Claire LaVigne. They combined for 19 of the team’s 21 points, including five made 3-pointers in the half.
Manistee gets first victory of the season, knocks off Pine River
LEROY– — A long dry spell finally ended for the Manistee boys’ basketball team Friday night. The visiting Chippewas opened a big lead and cruised to a 60-24 non-conference win over Pine River. Manistee was winless in its first 11 games before Friday’s victory. After knocking...
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points
The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
North Muskegon girls post lopsided victory over Hesperia
Host North Muskegon had a balanced attack on Friday night and defeated the Hesperia Panthers 44-14 in a West Michigan Conference matchup. The Norse led 8-4 after one quarter and increased that to 18-4 at the half. Grace Philpot led North Muskegon with 11 points and Layla Hurst added eight....
Sorrelle hits game-winning shot as Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake in “Drawbridge Classic”
GRAND HAVEN– — The annual “Drawbridge Classic” came right down to the wire on Saturday night. Harrison Sorrelle hit a 15-foot jump shot with 5 seconds remaining to give Grand Haven a 46-44 win over neighboring Spring Lake. Grand Haven got out to a 10-6 lead...
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
Kent City wins CSAA matchup over White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program
The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa
The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
Mona Shores blanks East Grand Rapids in high school hockey action
Mona Shores scored one goal in each of the three periods on Friday night and defeated East Grand Rapids in high school hockey. Oliver McDonald posted the shutout in net for the Sailors. The Sailors opened the scoring at 8:11 of the opening period on a goal by Jack Reelman....
Fruitport finishes second, Spring Lake third at Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals
MONTAGUE – The Fruitport Trojans finished second and Spring Lake third at Saturday’s Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals. Montague, the host school, finished sixth. Other local teams to compete were Orchard View, which came in fifth place and Muskegon Catholic was ninth. Montague’s Tristan Winkleblack went 5-0 on the...
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Cardboard sleds race, collide and crash down snowy hill at Winterfest 2023
GRAND HAVEN, MI-- All eyes were on the snowy hill at Mulligan’s Hollow Saturday morning as customized cardboard sleds raced, collided and crashed down the slope during the annual Grand Haven Winterfest. As the main event of the lakefront winter celebration, spectators watched Saturday, Jan. 28, as sleds of...
