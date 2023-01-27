Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
markerzone.com
FLYERS ANNOUNCE ENFORCER SUFFERED BROKEN JAW IN FIGHT WITH MINNESOTA'S MARCUS FOLIGNO
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Saturday that center Zack MacEwen suffered a broken jaw in Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild. MacEwen underwent surgery and is expected to miss five weeks. It is suspected that MacEwen's injury was sustained during his fight with Wild forward Marcus Foligno - the third...
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
ABC6.com
P-Bruins Beat Down By Syracuse
Despite recording 51 shots in the contest, the Providence Bruins were shutout 4-0 by the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt’s 51 saves was a season high. How It Happened. 2:07 into the first period, Gemel Smith skated the puck out...
NBC Sports
Gretzky surprises Caps’ TV booth, talks Ovechkin’s record chase
NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast booth of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin were preparing to send viewers to the studio for the first intermission of Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs when an unexpected guest arrived: Wayne Gretzky. The Hall of Famer surprised Beninati and Laughlin...
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Still Fighting the Negative Effects of Paul Maurice
Of all the adjectives and phrases I’ve read on social media to describe the Winnipeg Jets’ play of late, a text I got from a good friend who is an avid fan was my favourite. “The Jets are playing like hot garbage lately” made me laugh out loud in an empty room. He’s not wrong. The Jets are currently not playing to the system head coach Rick Bowness has implemented but instead have reverted to the bad habits they fell into under former coach Paul Maurice.
NBC Sports
Caps can’t hold early lead as Leafs run away with victory
Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season had the Capitals in control of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the first intermission, but the home team took over from there with a four-goal second period to run away with a 5-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
Jeff Carter Needs Scratched from Penguins Lineup
Jeff Carter is cooked and can't keep coasting in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NBC Sports
Purdy questionable to return to NFC title game with elbow injury
Brock Purdy is questionable to return to the NFC Championship Game after sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy's injury occurred when he was hit by Eagles defensive lineman Haason Reddick on a play that resulted in...
markerzone.com
THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER
Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
markerzone.com
RANGERS RELEASE STATEMENT AFTER ABANDONING PLANS TO WEAR PRIDE WARM-UP JERSEYS ON FRIDAY
The New York Rangers took on the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, which was supposed to be a 'Pride Night' celebration for the organization. Instead, the Rangers ditched plans to wear Pride-themed warm-up jerseys and rainbow tape on their sticks. This left plenty of fans and reporters outraged, with no...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
NBC Sports
MacEwen to miss time after undergoing surgery for fractured jaw
Back in November, Zack MacEwen said fighting would always be a part of his game. Unfortunately for MacEwen, that commendable aspect of his game will cost him a good number of games down the stretch of this 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old winger is expected to miss approximately five weeks after...
NBC Sports
How Reddick's Purdy strip sack impacted Eagles' win probability
The 49ers' fate was likely sealed on their first possession, resulting in a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick's strip sack of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury on the play, changed the contest. The turnover and Purdy exiting the game shifted the win probability even more in Philadelphia's favor.
